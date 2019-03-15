Chrissy Teigen Claps Back At Troll Who Suggests She Should Go Back To Posting Bikini Pics

Chrissy Teigen isn’t having an online commenter’s suggestion that she should go back to posting just bikini pics of herself. The Instagram user made their way into the comments section of Teigen’s latest update about her adorable daughter, and the Lip Sync Battle host let them have a piece of her mind.

As The Inquisitr previously shared, Teigen and her husband, Grammy winner John Legend, showed off a pair of videos in which their daughter, Luna, reacted to being upgraded from a crib to a full sized bed. In the hilarious videos, Luna becomes very agitated when she realizes her parents have moved her stuffed animal collection and stomped across the room to get her furry friends, dragging them across the room to her new digs.

“Bikini pics only, you were a model nobody cares about your kids,” the commenter said in a since-deleted reaction to the video, as Us Weekly revealed.

Teigen quickly clapped back and referenced her post-partum body as a deterrence from her posting those types of photos. “Yeah well now that I’ve had kids you don’t want to see me in a bikini so it’s quite the dilemma.”

Teigen has been very open about her struggles with her body after having children. The mom-of-two told Good Housekeeping that she isn’t “blind,” and that she can clearly see the difference between her body before and after having her two beautiful children, Luna and Miles. But when she sees her children, she’s happy because she knows that her “journey” to motherhood was worth any feelings she has over the way she looks.

“I think, in a way, we’ve forgotten what a regular body looks like. There are people out there who are struggling, and I’m struggling, and it’s OK to come to terms with realizing it’s going to be a bit of a journey,” Teigen shared.

Aside from the random troll here and there, Teigen has amassed a huge following on social media, and that is in part to her willingness to share her life, and all the crazy antics of her family, with her followers. On Instagram, Teigen as an impressive 23.3 million followers, and on Twitter — the platform on which she is most active — she has 10.9 million folks who eat up her every word.

And the “Cravings: Hungry for More” author isn’t shy about slamming her online haters, either. In a recent threat of tweets, the busy lady — who is currently penning yet another cookbook — shared that she had gone all the way through a recipe, only to have it be incorrect. She took to Twitter to express her frustration over the matter and was met with a few comments in the vein of that being “her job” — to mess up and test out the recipes.

“‘That’s your job’ — yeah. but can I f***ing hate a feeling? Shut up go away,” Teigen angrily tweeted, before adding that she was tired, cranky, and frustrated over the mistake.