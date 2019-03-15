Mia St. John Adopts Kristoff St. John’s Beloved Dogs

The Young and the Restless star Kristoff St. John died suddenly on February 3, and the actor’s death rocked daytime television and the world. Fans who followed the actor on social media know that his dogs, Brando and Rocco, featured heavily in his posts, and upon his death, they no longer had their person.

Kristoff St. John’s ex-wife, boxer Mia St. John, announced some excellent news on her Twitter earlier today. The professional boxer posted a great selfie of herself with the late actor’s dog Brando. She explained that Kristoff’s death left both pooches traumatized. However, now the late actor’s four-legged family members have a new home because Mia adopted them.

The boxer revealed that she plans to take life one day at a time, and she said that both dogs fill her life with love and happiness, which is great news. According to a report from The Inquisitr, Mia revealed that she lost her 30 years of sobriety after Kristoff died last month. She was hospitalized two times after his death, and Mia is working hard to maintain her newfound sobriety in the face of such a devastating loss for herself and the daughter she shared with Kristoff, Paris St. John.

“I had 30 years of sobriety, I thought I was the s—. Like I was queen of mental health. I’m a mental health advocate. I felt as small as you can get. My ego was crushed. But I feel like I want to look at the bigger picture and my higher self. It’s about the good of all. And if I can help someone out, and say if there’s just nothing it doesn’t mean that I’m a weak person. I’m just an imperfect person, and we all have to find a way to pick ourselves up and carry on,” she said.

This is #Brando! Brando & Rocco we’re traumatized after their beloved @kristoffstjohn1 passed ????Now they have a new home with me & together we fill each other’s lives with love & happiness ????#OneDayAtATime ???????? pic.twitter.com/q8AqeHUQSo — Mia St. John (@MiaStJohnBoxer) March 15, 2019

Mia’s followers immediately chimed in with their relief at the fact that the dogs have a new place to call home after their horrible loss.

“This makes me so happy so glad u took them! #Dogsarethebesttherapyever #Mansbestfriend,” one wrote.

“Look at those beautiful smiles,” replied another.

Another fan commented on how both Mia and Brando sported huge, beautiful smiles in the selfie she posted with the news that she’d taken the canines into her home.

In addition to the dogs and daughter Paris, Kristoff left behind Lola, his daughter with ex-wife Allana Nadal, and his fiance, Kseniya Mikhaleva, along with a host of loved ones, friends, co-stars and co-workers, and fans. Mia and Kristoff’s son, Julian, died of suicide in 2014, and many people, including the boxer, believe Kristoff died from a broken heart after being unable to overcome the loss.

Since his death, Mia has been vocal about mental health awareness and addiction. She’s shared Julian and Kristoff’s story and encouraged others to share their own stories in the wake of her tragedy.

Y&R announced plans for a storyline honoring Kristoff and his character, Neil, which will air in late April.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.