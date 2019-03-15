Olivia Culpo Flaunts Perky Cleavage & Rock-Hard Abs In Orange Bikini On Instagram

The model showed off her bikini body and new hairstyle as she hit the pool in Mexico.

Olivia Culpo is enjoying some fun in the sun in Mexico. Earlier this week, the former Miss Universe jetted to Mexico City to attend Cosmopolitan Fashion Night, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. After her night of glamour at the swanky soiree, Olivia took a well-deserved break to enjoy some of the comforts of sunny Mexico.

On Thursday, the model took some time to herself to hit the pool and bask in the sunlight. As she soaked up the sun and worked on her flawless tan, Olivia posed for a couple of sultry snapshots, which she later shared to her Instagram page.

On Friday afternoon, the American beauty took to the popular social media platform to post the two sun-kissed snaps. In the photos, Olivia flaunted her assets in a skimpy orange bikini, putting her perky cleavage and sinuous hips on full display.

As she knelt down on a scarlet pool lounge chair with her long, lean legs tucked under her body, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit alum posed with one hand on her knee and the other one ruffling her hair. The model proudly showcased her trim, fit figure, showing off her incredibly toned stomach and rock-hard abs.

The burnt-orange bikini beautifully complemented her tanned, toned skin and played up her chestnut-brown tresses. To show off her revealing two-piece, Olivia struck a provocative pose, giving an intense look to the camera as she pouted her plump lips in a seductive way.

As Olivia pointed out in the post’s tags, the daring orange two-piece was one of the sexy new designs from Onia Swim’s WeWoreWhat collection. The enticing ensemble featured a low-cut top, which showed off some major cleavage, giving an ample view of Olivia’s decolletage. The barely-there top was paired with a high-waist, high-cut bikini bottom that highlighted the model’s hips, while also drawing attention to her svelte waist line.

For her latest photo share, Olivia showcased a new hairstyle, letting go of her long locks in favor of a chic bob – one which she didn’t hesitate to ruffle with her hand for a more dramatic effect. The model accentuated her pretty features with natural-looking makeup, sporting impeccably contoured eyebrows and long faux eyelashes.

Olivia added some bling to her pool attire with statement jewelry by Jennifer Fisher and Jacquie Aiche, whom she gave a shout-out in her Instagram post. The model accessorized her orange bikini with a set of three chunky bracelets and adorned her cleavage with an eye-catching drop-down necklace.

Olivia’s new photos stirred quite a lot of reaction from her 3.8 million Instagram followers, garnering more than 80,000 likes and a little shy of 450 comments within an hour of having been posted. Her fans expressed their admiration by leaving flattering messages, in which they piled on the praises for her bikini look and new hairstyle.

“Top tier baddie,” quipped one Instagram user, while another wrote, “Wow you’re looking amazing,” ending their message with a fire emoji.

“We’re literally not the same species,” candidly commented one of her fans.