‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Camryn Grimes Reveals A Huge Surprise

It’s been a great week for The Young and the Restless star Camryn Grimes. In Genoa City, Grimes portrays Mariah, who is the host of GC Buzz. In her real life, Grimes is a 29-year-old two-time Daytime Emmy Award winner, who decided to treat herself.

Recently, Grimes took to Twitter to share her fabulous news with her followers and fans. Like a boss, she bought her very first brand-new car. While it wasn’t the first car she has ever had or even purchased on her own, it is the first vehicle she bought brand-new with all the bells and whistles.

In an absolutely adorable video clip, the proud owner of a brand-new Honda did a fun little dance “like a boss” in front of her exciting new purchase. She loved buying precisely what she wanted even if it isn’t the most extravagant conveyance around.

Fans of the beautiful redhead posted their heartfelt congratulations.

One replied, “Nice looking wheels Camryn..you can never go wrong with a Honda..enjoy your new ride!!!”

Another one reveled in that beautiful smell writing, “There’s nothing like that new car smell!.. congrats and enjoy!”

They also appreciated her sweet dance moves.

“Get it, girl! Celebrate that sh*t all day!!! It is a big deal! Get yourssss,” another follower wrote, adding several dancing girl emojis.

To clarify, this is not the first car I’ve owned (I’ve had 3 previous).

Nor is it the first car I’ve purchased on my own (I did w/ all 3). BUT this is the first BRAND new car I’ve ever bought. All the bells & whistles. So it’s a win in my book.???? pic.twitter.com/yUro8viOrc — Camryn Grimes (@camryngrimes) March 14, 2019

Grimes’ great moves with the car had some fans wondering if she also wanted to join another CBS daytime show, The Price Is Right. They felt she’d fit right in with all the fabulous new car prizes, and the show’s rowdy crowd would appreciate the actress’ boss-like moves. Other followers also picked up on the connection and posted GIFs of contestants from the game show losing their minds over winning brand-new cars as prizes during the games of chance.

In Genoa City, things aren’t going quite as well for Grimes’ alter ego, Mariah, according to a report from The Inquisitr. Unfortunately, Mariah’s girlfriend, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), got arrested for attempting to bribe Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). With the future of her relationship uncertain, Mariah doesn’t even have her mother to lean on because Sharon was also sentenced to three years in prison during her recent court case. After the verdict, Sharon tasked Mariah with being there for her younger sister, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), even though Mariah insisted that Faith needs her mother.

Thankfully for Grimes, her real life does not mirror her on-screen life at all. Congratulations on the sweet new ride!