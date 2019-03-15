Tamra Judge Dishes On The ‘Amazing’ New Cast Member Of ‘RHOC’ Amid Rumors Regarding Braunwyn Windham-Burke

Find out what she had to say about the new addition.

Tamra Judge recently opened up about the new addition to The Real Housewives of Orange County cast.

Just weeks into filming on Season 14, Judge hosted a Q&A session on Instagram, and during her chat with her fans and followers, she was asked about the “new girl” of the show.

Although Judge couldn’t disclose who exactly that woman is, she and her co-stars have been spotted out and about on a number of occasions with Braunwyn Windham-Burke, a mother-of-seven from Newport Beach, California.

“I can’t say but she is Amazing!” Judge gushed of her newest co-star, via a report from All About the Real Housewives on March 14.

While Judge didn’t reveal a name, she did give one clue.

“I can’t wait for you guys to meet her. Finally a housewife shorter than me,” she teased.

Ever since the Real Housewives of Orange County cast began filming the show’s 14th season earlier this year, the women of the show have been seemingly spending plenty of time with Windham-Burke. First, the mommy blogger was seen enjoying a night out with Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd. Then, more recently, she was spotted in Las Vegas at the same place as Dodd during what she deemed as a “girls trip” on Instagram.

Around the time filming began on The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14, rumors began swirling in regard to a potential demotion for Vicki Gunvalson. As fans well know, Gunvalson has been seen in a full-time role on the show since it began years ago and is actually the longest running Housewives star of all time.

In February, an insider spoke to Radar Online about Gunvalson’s alleged demotion, claiming that while producers did want her to take on a lesser role, she hadn’t yet agreed to appear part-time. The insider also said Gunvalson didn’t take the news of her supposed demotion very well.

As for why Gunvalson was reportedly removed from her full-time position, the source said that her drug allegations against Dodd during the Season 13 reunion special played a part in the producers’ decision. The insider also said that Gunvalson’s co-stars were refusing to film scenes with her.

“The cocaine allegations played a part, but there was no organic story with the remaining cast. No one wanted to shoot with her,” the source said.

Tamra and her co-stars will return to Bravo TV for the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County sometime this summer.