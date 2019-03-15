George Clooney Criticizes The Media For Being ‘Unfair’ To Meghan Markle: ‘It’s Unkind’

George Clooney isn’t afraid to stick up for his friends.

The actor appeared on a recent episode of Good Morning Britain and he was certain not to hold anything back, especially when it came to the topic of the treatment of his good friend, Meghan Markle. According to Perez Hilton, Clooney had some strong opinions on how the press sometimes treats Markle, who he called “a really kind and smart and intelligent young woman.”

“I think it’s a little unfair at times when – I’ve seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing, and it seemed to me to be a little unjust since [Meghan] hadn’t done anything except just happen to live her life,” Clooney shared. “Most of it you can just shrug off and not pay attention to, but sometimes it’s unkind.”

And this wasn’t the first time that George has stuck up for Meghan in the press. Last month, CNN shared that Clooney said the British tabloids have “vilified” Markle and he wasn’t going to stand for it any longer.

“I can’t tell you how frustrating it is to see that. She is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it’s history repeating itself. And we’ve seen how that ends.”

George and his wife Amal are pretty close with Prince Harry and his bride, Meghan Markle. Recently, the former actress hitched a ride with Amal from the UK back to New York City, where she was thrown a lavish baby shower with A-listers like Serena Williams and Gayle King in attendance. At first, Markle received some backlash for taking a private plane to the States because many though that she was using taxpayer dollars to do so.

George Clooney is fighting Meghan Markle's corner and we're so here for it https://t.co/cnUqxtTQ9z pic.twitter.com/a9id7v9HIB — Fabulous (@Fabulousmag) March 15, 2019

But according to a source, Amal asked Meghan if she wanted to ride with her and the twins and Meghan accepted the generous offer. Amal fronted the cost of the plane and it didn’t cost Meghan a cent to go with her on the $225,000 flight.

As The Inquisitr shared earlier this week, George and Amal attended a dinner event at Buckingham Palace for Prince Charles’ organization — The Prince’s Trust Group. Donors, supporters, and ambassadors of the organization attended the event as well as other actors like Chiwetel Ejiofor, Luke Evans, Tamsin Egerton, Josh Hartnett, and Benedict Cumberbatch. The organization was established all the way back in 1976 and aims to assist youth across the globe with unemployment.

George and Prince Harry have been friends for quite some time as they both work with a lot of the same charitable organizations. As fans know, Clooney and his wife were invited to the lavish Royal Wedding last May and Meghan and Harry have also visited the Clooneys’ $25 million Berkshire mansion. Obviously, it pays to be friend with George Clooney.