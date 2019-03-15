Emily Ratajkowski Flaunts Major Cleavage In Latest Sultry Instagram Snap

Emily Ratajkowski has been on fire this week. Her Instagram has been loaded up with several insanely sultry snaps of the model, and a pic posted on Friday afternoon was no different.

In the shot, Ratajkowski flaunted some major cleavage while lying on her back for the selfie-style pic. The iCarly actress wore a sheer, black bra which was adorned with lace — and barely covered her most delicate assets. She playfully ran her fingers through her long, chestnut-colored hair, which was splayed out behind her as she cozied up on the floor.

Her toned arms were also visible in the shot as she lifted them over her head to show off their muscular cut. She accessorized the look with small, gold hoop earrings, and several chunky rings in a similar hue.

Ratajkowski wore a peach-toned shadow and heavy flicks of mascara to make her brown eyes pop, and topped the look off with a metallic, nude lipstick and an accompanying liner in a darker shade — which accentuated her plump pout as she gave the camera a sizzling look.

This week alone, the gorgeous model has posted several photos of herself in various poses and outfits that have shown off her stunning physique. Early today, Ratajkowski posted a steamy pic where she sat up in a cozy-looking bed, covered with crisp, white linens — and rocked a body-hugging sports bra that showed off her buxom chest.

Yesterday, Ratajkowski posted a flirty number where she stuck her tongue out for the camera while raking her nails through her hair in a tempting pose. For that picture, the model accessorized with a pair of oversized earrings and topped the look off with a shimmery lipstick.

Recently, the model clapped back at haters online who took to the comments section of a photo she posted to blast her choice of an angle that showed off her backside, along with that of her pal, Caitlin King. As Fox News shared, some commenters were body-shaming King — and one user went so far to say that Ratajkowski was promoting an unhealthy body-type, as they considered King to be larger than Ratajkowski. The users added that the photo would subject King to online shaming — which it did, as several made comments about King’s curvaceous body.

“I love my girl’s body and her and I both think she looks great here and that this is a very cute pic of us getting severe sunburns. I’m proud she wears my suits. Different bodies are beautiful and I hope y’all learn that soon,” Ratajkowski shared, after reposting the photo of the two women.

As always, fans of Ratajkowski will be keeping a watchful eye on social media for the next update from the model.