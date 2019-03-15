‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Filming: What’s Known So Far About Hannah Brown’s Upcoming Season

Fans now know officially that Hannah Brown is leading the next season of ABC’s The Bachelorette with Season 15 airing this spring. Her season essentially started at the end of Colton Underwood’s Bachelor finale this week, as she met her first few guys and even handed out her first rose. The season premiere will come up soon and a few early details about what comes next have emerged.

Spoiler king Reality Steve has said that filming of Hannah’s Bachelorette season will begin on Saturday, March 16. That first day of filming was pushed out a couple of days in comparison to the original schedule, he says, but it doesn’t signify anything major in any way.

It sounds as if the introductions will be filmed Saturday, Sunday will be an off day where the remaining guys all move into the mansion, then the dates will start on Monday, March 18. The Bachelorette spoilers detail that the initial dates and rose ceremonies will take place in or around Los Angeles as usual.

For Episode 4, Hannah and her bachelors will head to Rhode Island. They’ll film at Gurney’s Resort and apparently, they’ll fly somewhere international for Episode 5. Additional filming locations haven’t been revealed yet, but Reality Steve will surely have plenty of spoilers to share over the next few weeks.

TV Guide confirms that Brown’s Bachelorette season will debut on Monday, May 13. That is a little earlier than many seasons have aired their premiere, and it means Hannah won’t have much downtime between the end of filming and the promotional efforts for the beginning of her season.

For example, Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season premiered on May 28 last year, and most seasons begin between May 18 to May 24 or so. The last time a run started this early was when Emily Maynard was handing out roses, as her first episode aired on May 14, 2012.

Filming for each Bachelorette season usually wraps a week or so into May and if the lead finds love, she usually spends a few days abroad with her beau before returning home and jumping into the media appearances. With this early premiere date, that means that production will be turning things around very quickly in terms of knowing how things end and creating a premiere that sets the stage for Hannah’s journey.

Will Hannah Brown find her future husband this spring as she hands out roses? The Bachelorette fans are anxious to see how this plays out, and many are excited that ABC chose Hannah to be their next lead. Additional spoilers will emerge as filming takes place and luckily, fans won’t have to wait long to see how this all goes.