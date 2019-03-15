Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Flaunts Famous Curves In Black Crop Top & Sheer Lace Bottoms

Ashley Graham has been killing it on Instagram lately. The buxom plus-size model sent pulses racing on Saturday when she flaunted her cleavage and curvy hips in nude lingerie, as reported by The Inquisitr at the time. Earlier this week, the Addition Elle model showed her playful side by posting a hilarious photo of herself getting stuck in a skintight shirt, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

On Friday, the gorgeous model took to her Instagram page to show off her internet-famous curves in a sultry yet sophisticated black lace ensemble by Pretty Little Thing. Ashley put on a very tasteful, elegant display as she showcased her hourglass figure in a puff-sleeved crop top and flared-leg trousers.

The sexy snap was taken as part of a glamorous photo shoot for the Pretty Little Thing website, in which Ashley modeled the outfit with exquisite grace. Posing in a lavish garden, with a cherry tree in full bloom as the backdrop, the curvaceous plus-size model brought pizzazz to the whimsical photo shoot, spreading the spring vibe with a sweet smile on her beautiful face.

As many fans will remember, last year Ashley was featured in a steamy campaign for the U.K.-based fashion brand. In a sweltering collection of eye-popping photos posted in 2018 on the Pretty Little Thing website, Ashley swathed her jaw-dropping figure in rich, opulent fabrics, bringing to life some bold patterns that looked very flattering on her voluptuous curves. The model is now back for a classy spring campaign, in which body confidence is “in bloom,” as PLT recently announced.

In the snapshot that Ashley chose to share on Instagram, the stunning model bares her midriff to showcase her narrow waistline. Ashley strikes an alluring pose, swaying one of her hips to the side and tilting her head as she proudly flaunts her assets in the stylish and very revealing attire.

The bodacious model exuded confidence and sex appeal, showing quite a generous expanse of skin. Her see-through lace trousers, which featured high-cut black underwear, put her long legs on display, drawing attention to her curvy hips and voluptuous thighs. Meanwhile, her lace crop top, which boasted a lovely sweetheart neckline, gave a generous view of her decolletage.

Earlier this week, the model was seen rocking the same spectacular outfit in an enticing video posted to the PLT Instagram page. The short clip showed Ashley strutting her stuff in the lacy ensemble, and gave a close-up look at the seductive two-piece.

The video offered a more detailed view of the black lace floral pattern that adorns the entire outfit. As she played with her unruly curls and showed off her figure in an array of engaging poses, Ashley put her cleavage on display, unapologetically flaunting her buxom assets.

The model painted her nails in a vibrant neon pink color, and plumped up her lips with a pink lip gloss. Ashley highlighted her naturally pretty features with bronzer and a pink blush, and got into the spring mood with some shimmering pink eyeshadow. The model completed her makeup with black eyeliner and a touch of mascara that left her looking flawless and effortlessly chic.