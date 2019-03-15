Olivia Jade Living ‘A Never-Ending Nightmare’ Following College Admissions Scandal

Slowly but surely, things are unraveling for actress Lori Loughlin and her two daughters.

Earlier this week, Lori and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, found themselves at the center of a scandal after the couple allegedly paid upwards of $500,000 for their two daughters, Olivia Jade and Bella, to pose as recruits for the University of Southern California row team so they could gain admission into the prestigious University.

Since then, the family has faced a lot of backlash and are losing sponsorships and jobs left and right. According to People, YouTuber Olivia Jade is having a really tough time dealing with the aftermath of the scandal, and a source close to the family says that instead of getting better every day, Olivia is feeling worse and worse about the ordeal.

“She can’t handle anything right now. She seems more and more upset every day. She just wants to stay home.”

“She feels she has worked very hard to get different work deals and everything is just gone. She thought she knew what the future had in store for her, and it all just crumbled,” the insider shares. “It’s a never-ending nightmare for her. She understands the serious consequences her parents are facing and she is very scared.”

At this point, it is still unclear whether or not Olivia and Bella were aware of their parents’ scheme to get them into USC but one thing is for sure — they’re getting the brunt of it. As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, makeup retailer Sephora announced that they would be dropping their collaboration with Olivia following the highly-publicized scandal.

The 19-year-old had a makeup collaboration with Sephora called the Olivia Jade x Sephora Bronze Palette. While it was sold out at the time that news of the scandal broke, Sephora still made a statement, saying that they decided to end their partnership with Olivia Jade effective immediately. The company also yanked it from the website.

Lori Loughlin is also feeling the heat from her previous employers and as The Inquisitr shared, the actress was dropped from the Hallmark Channel as of yesterday. Loughlin has starred in a number of films on the network as well as the popular series When Calls the Heart, which is currently in its sixth season. In the statement, Crown Media, who owns Hallmark, said that they were “saddened” by the recent news surrounding the college admissions scandal and would not be working with Loughlin any longer.

“We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production,” they shared.

Lori’s daughters have also decided not to go back to school at USC, out of fear that they will be bullied.