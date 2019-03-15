‘Maxim’ Model Elizabeth Turner Flaunts Bikini Bod In Recent Snapshot

Maxim model Liz Turner is becoming more and more famous on social media — thanks to her beautiful face, sexy body, and her incredible sense of style.

Given that her fans and followers eagerly wait for her to post new pictures every week, the model never fails to disappoint. On Friday afternoon, Liz took to her Instagram account to completely wow her 880,000-plus followers by posting a sultry snap — one which became an instant hit. The picture was captured while the model stood on the wooden patio of Cap Cana — an exclusive tourist destination located on the eastern shores of the Dominican Republic.

In the snap, the 23-year-old model could be seen wearing a pair of skimpy green bikini bottoms to expose her thighs, together with a slightly unzipped bikini top through which she flaunted an ample amount of cleavage. The model deliberately provided a glimpse of her assets, and chose not to bare it all so as to tease her fans. A look at the comments section shows that her strategy worked, as fans literally drooled over her sexiness.

Commenting on the snap, one fan shared his experience — saying that every time he logs in to his Instagram account, he can see the pictures of several bikini-clad models on his time line. This user quipped that not everyone has the ability to keep it classy and sexy simultaneously, alluding to Turner’s qualities in these areas.

According to the commentator, Liz is one of the few models who have the ability to strike a perfect balance between class and sexiness. Another fan said that the model represents the definition of perfection, adding that he is a big fan of hers.

Prior to posting said picture, the model treated her fans to yet another racy, monochromatic snap wherein she was featured stripping down to her bra and panties. She flaunted her enviable figure — particularly her peachy posterior, which was clearly visible, to the delight of her admirers.

As of the writing of this article, the picture in question amassed more than 48,000 likes and close to 500 comments wherein fans and followers showered the stunner with various compliments, calling her “goddess,” “breathtakingly beautiful,” “sexiest woman on Instagram,” and “hotter than the hottest.” One enthusiastic follower even asked the model to marry him, and confidently wrote that “he will make the marriage work.”

In an interview with GQ magazine, the model revealed that she grew up in Griffin, Georgia, which is a very small town south of Atlanta. And when asked what she would do if she weren’t a model, the hottie revealed her studious side, and said the following.