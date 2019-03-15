Travis Barker Shuts Down Romance Rumors, Calls Kourtney Kardashian A ‘Dear Friend’

Travis Barker is shutting the romance rumors down once and for all.

Over the past few months, Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have been spotted out and about together, making many think that a romance has been brewing between the pair. But in a new interview with People, the Blink 182 drummer took the opportunity to put the rumors to bed once and for all.

Last night, Barker took his three kids — 15-year-old Landon, 19-year-old Atiana, and 13-year-old Alabama — to the iHeart Radio Music Awards and before the show, he was asked by the publication what is going on between himself and Kourtney Kardashian. The musician was quick to shut down rumors immediately, letting the public know that Kardashian is nothing more than a friend.

“Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it,” he said. “I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends,” he shared.

After that, Barker opted not to talk about Kardashian anymore but rather focus the attention on his children, who he said were very “excited” to be walking on the red carpet with him. While Barker confessed that he is more of a T-shirt and jeans kind of guy, he said that it was cool to be able to see his girls get dolled up for the special occasion.

Barker also called fatherhood very “easy” before saying that he and his kids all have a lot in common, especially when it comes to music.

“We share a lot of the same musical taste. We like a lot of the same artists. We have so much in common.”

Just a few weeks ago, rumors were swirling about the alleged romance between Barker and the mother of three. As The Inquisitr reported, the two were supposedly “seeing each other” in private and one source went on to say that what started off as a friendship took more of a romantic turn.

“Every since Kourt has been single, they’ve gotten closer and closer – to the point where he sneakily stays at her place now,” the insider revealed. “Their friendship is definitely turning romantic, which has taken her by surprise.”

It looks like now those rumors are a moot point as Travis himself has set the record straight. As fans know, Barker and Kardashian have been close friends for years as they are neighbors in the upscale California town of Calabasas. As of late, they have been spotted out and about together, sometimes with their kids, either at church, dinner, or other activities around town.