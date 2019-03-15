Chrissy Teigen & John Legend’s Daughter Luna Had The Most Adorable Reaction To Seeing Her ‘Big Girl’ Bed

Another growing milestone has been hit for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s sweet daughter Luna. The 2-year-old recently graduated from her days in a crib to a “big girl bed” and had the most adorable reaction to the change.

Teigen caught the reveal on camera — much to the delight of fans of the family — and shared the moment with her 23.3 million Instagram followers. As she videotaped her daughter traipsing into her room looking around excitedly, Legend showed Luna her new bed and told her that’s where she would be sleeping now. The little lady noticed something was amiss about the new digs so she put her hands on her hips, looked around her room, and marched over to the corner where all of her stuffed animals had been placed.

“Why you take these out?” Luna asked, pointing to the pile of toys, enticing giggles from her parents. She then gathered all of her stuffed animals together, dropping a few here and there, as she moved them to her new bed.

“You can do whatever you’d like,” Teigen laughingly said as she followed her with the camera.

In a second video shared by Teigen, Luna’s doting father lined up her toys along the side of her bed, while the sassy child kept asking why her parents had moved her things around. She flopped back on the bed, kicked her feet in the air, and in a moment of excited acceptance over the change, she let her mom know how she felt.

“Thank you, Mama,” she said.

Teigen began to get emotional as she told her daughter that she was welcome — likely feeling the growing pains that moms tend to have when watching their kids grow up, albeit too quickly, right in front of them.

Teigen and Legend are pros at sharing the wild antics of their kiddos with their large fan base. Earlier this week, the Lip Sync Battle host showed off a snap of her youngest child, Miles, covered in spaghetti sauce after having his first taste of marinara and noodles.

Teigen also took to Twitter to share the harrowing tale of the escape and eventual recapture of the newest addition to the family — a hamster named Peanut Butter. Turns out, the furry friend had managed to break out of his enclosure mere moments after the family brought him home, and Twitter came to the rescue with tips and tricks to help lure him back into captivity.

The model shared updates with her fans as to what she was using to try to get Peanut Butter to come out of hiding, including using peanut butter spread itself to wrangle him into a cup. When he finally reappeared, Teigen mused that she couldn’t believe that the collective internet’s advice had worked, and thanked her fans by sharing some tender moments between the duo — including them snuggling up on the couch while watching television together and enjoying a snack with the same utensil.

“We are sharing yogurt from the same spoon. I hate myself,” she shared.