Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Booty On Display In Racy Lace Lingerie

Emily Ratajkowski is turning up the heat on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the American supermodel took to the popular social media platform on Friday to post not one, but three sultry snaps that showed off some of the new designs from her Inamorata BODY collection.

In between her posts, which showcased some of the more casual and sporty options available in the new underwear line, Emily was featured in one particularly sizzling snap shared to the Inamorata Woman Instagram page. In the snapshot, the Vogue model donned a very sexy piece from the BODY collection, flaunting her internet-famous curves in racy lace lingerie.

A quick look on the Inamorata Woman website revealed that Emily was actually modeling the “Bleecker” bodysuit – a very revealing, cross-strap piece available in three colors: black, chartreuse, and vintage gray. In the Instagram photo, the gorgeous 27-year-old model wore the black version of the lace bodysuit, putting her enviable, statuesque figure on full display.

In the snapshot, Emily had her back turned to the camera as she glanced over her shoulder, giving a sultry look to the photographer. The model parted her pouty lips in a provocative pose, staring directly into the lens for dramatic effect.

Her high-cut bodysuit showcased her pert derriere, bringing her curvy backside into full focus. As she put her voluptuous booty on display, Emily raised up her forearms, holding her hands under her chest to highlight her busty assets.

The form-fitting bodysuit hugged her curves in all the right places, showing a generous expanse of toned, tanned skin. Emily showed off her bare back, flashing a bit of sideboob while also flaunting her sculpted hips and thighs.

Her risqué, lacy attire accentuated her lithe waistline, highlighting her svelte midsection. Meanwhile, the crossed straps of the bodysuit drew attention the sinuous contours of her back.

While Emily hasn’t modeled this particular piece on her personal Instagram page, the I Feel Pretty actress has showed off other lacy designs from the BODY collection. In a photo posted to Instagram in early February, when the new lingerie line was first launched, Emily flaunted her assets in an equally alluring lace ensemble, posing in the “Crosby” bra and “Ludlow” bikini bottom.

Her more recent posts showcase an array of designs from her Inamorata SWIM line, which boasts a sweltering collection of skimpy bikinis and cut-out swimsuits. Emily sent pulses racing in one particularly torrid pic posted in late February, in which she proudly displayed her perky bum in a barely-there polka-dot bikini. The scanty two-piece left nothing to the imagination, flaunting her hourglass figure in a very enticing display.