Sofia Richie Annoyed About Scott Disick Revealing Khloe Kardashian As His Woman Crush, Per ‘HL’

Sofia Richie is reportedly upset that her boyfriend, Scott Disick, chose to post a photo of Khloe Kardashian as his woman crush Wednesday online, and not her.

According to Hollywood Life, Sofia Richie reportedly isn’t jealous of Khloe Kardashian and knows that she and Scott Disick share a close friendship. In addition, Khloe has been having a really rough few weeks after splitting with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, when he was busted cheating on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

However, Richie allegedly wants Disick to show her that same kind of public appreciation and love.

“Although Sofia was really not threatened by Scott posting about Khloe being his WCW, she does wish he would share more photos of her on his social media. Even though she is not threatened, it still stings just a little, and is a little bit uncomfortable. Scott has posted a few pics of Khloe recently and hasn’t shared any of Sofia on his Instagram page for months now,” an insider told the outlet.

“Sofia is very confident in her relationship with Scott. She knows how much he loves her, but it would mean so much if he proclaimed his love for her in a way that she sees as romantic,” the source added.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie has been dodging hurtful comments about her relationship with Scott Disick on social media. The young model is often the center of jokes or rude remarks on Instagram when it comes to her romance with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who is 15 years older than she is.

Sources claim that Sofia doesn’t care about getting trolled online and knows that she’s mature for her age. However, recently Sofia did snap at one Instagram user who made a comment about how Richie should leave Disick alone, snapping back at the follower to leave her alone.

Hollywood Life also reveals that Sofia usually ignores those kinds of comments, but that they sometimes get to her. In addition, Richie is often accused of trying to look like Disick’s baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, with her hair, makeup, and clothing choices.

However, sources reveal that while Sofia believes Kourtney is a beautiful woman, she is absolutely not trying to copy or imitate her in any way.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick, and possibly his relationship with Sofia Richie, when Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns for new episodes later this month.