Watch Real Sociedad Vs. Levante UD Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, La Liga Friday Match Live Online

Real Sociedad look to close in on a European slot by taking advantage of a Levante UD team that has taken just four points from its last seven games.

The Basque Country side Real Sociedad has faltered in the 2018/2019 La Liga season, perhaps still recovering from the loss at the start of last year of longtime captain and star player Inigo Martinez, as ESPN reported. But on Friday, the San Sebastián side has a chance to begin a significant turnaround and move within one point of a slot that would return them to the UEFA Europa League for the second year in a row. And all they have to do is take advantage of a Levante UD side that has taken only four points from their last seven matches, in a game that will live stream from Basque Country.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Sociedad vs. Levante UD Sunday showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. Central European Time on Friday, March 15, at the 26,800-seat Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastián, Gipuzkoa, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 4 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 1 p.m. Pacific. Fans in India can log in to the live stream at 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, India Standard Time.

The slow but steady La Real turnaround has been engineered by new manager Imanol Alguacil, who took over after the firing of Asier Garitano on December 26, as Marca reported, but suffered his first defeat with the team only on March 3 to Atlético Madrid. But the team also lost last weekend 5-2 to Sevilla and now Alguacil must figure out how to right the ship while real Sociedad still holds a realistic shot at returning to Europe.

But his team has four wins in their last six matches at home, per The Stats Zone, and will need to take the full three points from Levante on Friday night at the Anoeta.

Mikel Oyarzabal of Real Sociedad ranks eighth in La Liga with 10 goals. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Sociedad vs. Levante UD Spanish La Liga showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports live stream of the match will require cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

For those who don’t have BeIn credentials, there is a way for La Liga fans to watch the Round 28 clash stream live for free without a separate BeIn Sports subscription. Fans should sign up for a free trial of either the Sling TV International Sports package or Fubo TV. Both Sling and the Fubo service require credit card information and a subscription fee, but each offers a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Blanquivioletas vs. Granotas match live stream for free.

Another way to see the game online in many countries around the world is through the La Liga Facebook Live page, which will stream the Round 27 Spanish Primera Division match.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the live Friday La Liga weekend-opener. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Real Sociedad vs. Levante UD will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Real-Levante La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, and in Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports streaming platform. In India, Sony LIV will carry the live stream of the Saturday La Liga match.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Real Sociedad vs. Levante UD, see LiveSoccer TV.