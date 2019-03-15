‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Princess Gina Returns

Days of our Lives spoilers for Monday, March 18, 2019 reveal that fans will see Princess Gina Von Amberg back in the storyline.

According to She Knows Soaps, Days of our Lives fans will remember Princess Gina as Hope Brady’s (Kristian Alfonso) alter-ego. Hope was brainwashed in the past by Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo), turned into Gina, and used as an art thief and forger for the kingpin.

The meat of Princess Gina’s storyline lasted from 1999 until 2001. However, she has made a few rare appearances since that time, including in a kooky Halloween episode a couple of years back. This time around, Gina will appear to Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) as she fights for her life.

As many fans already know, Marlena was shockingly poisoned by Diana, who is trying to kill off the good doctor in hopes of having her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) all to herself. Coincidentally, Princess Gina was also in love with John, and later had eyes for Hope’s husband, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell).

As Marlena is in the hospital fighting to stay alive, she’ll see Princess Gina and her old friend, Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). The reunion will likely be a strange one, but Tony will tell Marlena that her soul has already left her body and that she can’t return, meaning she’ll have to stay dead. Marlena will likely not accept the news, as she will want to get back to the love of her life, John, who has been emotional as he awaits news on the prognosis of his wife.

In the latest #DAYS, Diana is plotting to get her way. https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/yegUb9OfSb — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 11, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Diana has been absolutely devious throughout this entire situation. Not only did she plot to kill Marlena by sending her poisoned sweet treats that appeared to be a thank you gift from Haley Chen, but she has also been glued to John’s side throughout his worry. Diana is laying groundwork for a relationship with John when and if Marlena passes away, which is something that she seems adamant about making happen.

Although Diana failed the first time, it seems that she may try to kill Marlena again in order to have her plan carried out once and for all. Meanwhile, Days of our Lives fans know that Diana returned to Salem to drop a bombshell on John, revealing that he is the father of her son, Leo Stark (Greg Rikaart). Diana is now banking on becoming a family with John once and for all after she carries out her murderous plot to kill off Marlena.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.