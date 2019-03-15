Can ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Work As A Standalone Instead Of Being A Sequel?

When speaking to Vulture, veteran producer Charles Roven, explains how the sequel to the massive hit Wonder Woman, will not necessarily be a sequel.

Wonder Woman in many ways beats out the more recent Captain Marvel as being the first ever big budget studio superhero movie to be headlined by a female character. Starring Gal Gadot, the film went on to break box office records and currently holds a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The character of Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) was originally introduced in Batman V. Superman: Dawn Of Justice, and then was given her own origin story in Wonder Woman. The story saw a World War I pilot, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), crash land on a mythical island hidden from the rest of the world through magic, populated by warrior women known as the Amazons. After being rescued by the young Diana (Gadot), he exposes her to the troubles of war outside of her island. Wanting to help mankind, Diana chooses to leave the island with Trevor, hoping to end mankind’s struggles, but only to realize the harshness of the world and the flaws of people.

The character’s journey from idealistic to embittered and then eventually finding a balance between it all came from the self-sacrifice of Trevor, a man she ended up loving.

Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, and Chris Pine attend the Premiere Of TNT’s ‘I Am The Night’ at Harmony Gold on January 24, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

The producer of both Wonder Woman and the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 conveys the tone of the sequel, and how it will not be a sequel at all, as appears to be evident in director Patty Jenkins’ approach, in a conversation with Vulture.

“She was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel. And she’s definitely delivering on that. It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humor, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heartstrings as well.”

One of the biggest aspects of interest to audiences for Wonder Woan 1984 is the return of Chris Pine in set photos, as reported by Vanity Fair, despite his death in the original. The loss of Trevor has become a defining character trait for Wonder Woman, even being referenced as the reason for her absence in the main DC Extended Universe by Batman (Ben Affleck) in Justice League. If the sequel is to be treated more as a standalone, or another film in an anthology styled franchise, it seems unlikely that Trevor’s death and return will be addressed by the film. And if not, it may end up, in many ways, undermining Wonder Woman’s journey through her solo first film, to Justice League, and now Wonder Woman 1984.

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to release on June 5, 2020.