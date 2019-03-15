Felicity Huffman Takes Down Parenting Website ‘What The Flicka?’ Amidst College Bribery Scandal

Felicity Huffman has reportedly taken down her popular parenting website, What The Flicka?, amidst the college bribery scandal the actress is currently engulfed in. The popular website and online clothing boutique has been up and running under Huffman’s direction since 2012, and as Us Weekly shared, the blog was a space for women to discuss parenting, marriage, and other topics popular with females of every age.

Huffman told Mashable prior to the website’s launch that she had not been able to find a space on the internet to seek advice when she found juggling her children, her hectic work schedule, and her marriage to be overwhelming — and so she decided to create the type of community she was searching for on her own.

The Desperate Housewives actress called What the Flicka? a place for parents to “gather, make mistakes, say they’re losing their mind, trade tips and offer advice to one another,” as she shared with Mashable. She also added that she wanted the website to be a “hanging” spot for parents, one where they could share ideas, tips, and find a sense of unity.

Huffman wrote most of the articles on the blog, while also inviting some contributing writers to join her while sharing their stories and content. It is uncertain how many folks have joined Huffman’s blogging community in the last seven years — one which also had its own YouTube channel and social media outlets — or whether those who worked for the site have now found themselves unemployed.

Additionally, Huffman has shut down her personal social media accounts, including Instagram, following her legal troubles.

Huffman has been accused — alongside Fuller House‘s Lori Loughlin and 33 other parents — of bribing the staff of high-profile universities, such as Yale and the University of Southern California, in order to gain entrance for their college-aged children. The actress was accused of making a large charitable donation to secure admission for her daughter, 18-year-old Sofia, to an unnamed university. Reportedly, the plan was for Sofia to further her education in order to become an actor, like her parents — Huffman and William H. Macy.

The scam was allegedly centered around the university’s entrance exam, in the hopes of securing the young woman’s spot at one of the nation’s most highly-competitive universities.

“My daughter, Sofia, the oldest, she’s in the tribe. She’s going to be an actor. She goes to LACHSA, the arts high school here, and we’re doing the college tour, and she’s looking at theater schools. So yeah, we talk about it a lot,” Macy told Us Weekly one week before his wife’s arrest.

Huffman also reportedly began the process of beginning to scout for schools that would accept a donation on behalf of her youngest daughter, 16-year-old Georgia, but Us Weekly shared that the actress pulled out of that scheme for an undisclosed reason.

Huffman was arrested at gunpoint on Tuesday, and was later released after posting her $250,000 bail.