‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Tom Sandoval And Ariana Madix Pose For Photos At The iHeartRadio Music Awards

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix enjoyed a night out on Thursday with their Vanderpump Rules co-stars.

As the couple continues to be hounded about their future plans for kids, much to Madix’s dismay, they took a night off from the drama at SUR Restaurant and joined Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and Scheana Marie at the iHeart Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles.

On his Instagram Story, Sandoval shared a number of exciting moments from the event with his fans and followers, including performances by Halsey, the Backstreet Boys, and Yungblud. He also posted clips of his co-stars at the event as he and Madix danced and sang along to the many musical acts of the night.

In photos taken of the couple on the red carpet, Madix showed off her legs in a long-sleeved black romper with white stripes and a belt as her longtime boyfriend paired a printed button-up with a plaid gray blazer and dark pants. Sandoval was also wearing a pair of very flashy gold tennis shoes as Madix kept it simply with high-heeled black pumps.

After the event, Madix and Sandoval both updated their Instagram Story to reveal they had gone to “the real after party,” which was at Target. In a series of funny posts, the reality stars, joked about their post-awards show visit to the superstore as they ran errands.

Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

As fans have seen throughout the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Madix and Sandoval’s future has been a hot topic for not only the couple, but also their many co-stars. Several weeks ago, while chatting with Jax Taylor, Tom Schwartz, and others, Sandoval shockingly revealed that he does want children and said that if his girlfriend refuses to either have kids or adopt, it would be a dealbreaker. Meanwhile, Madix was seen telling Brittany Cartwright that she did not ever want to go through childbirth and said she’d likely never want to adopt.

A short time later, the couple came together and agreed that there were no dealbreakers in their relationship and that when it came to their future, they should be discussing things with one another, not their co-stars. Madix also made it clear to Sandoval that he needed to shut down any chatter about marriage and kids amongst the cast, which he did his best to do.

To see more of Sandoval, Madix, and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.