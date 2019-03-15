Pillsbury Flour Products Recalled Due To Potential Salmonella Risk

The FDA announces that the affected lots include Unbleached five-pound bags.

Anyone who bakes with Pillsbury flour products should pay close attention to the Hometown Food Company’s latest voluntary recall. Per CNN, more than 12,000 cases of Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose five-pound flour are affected by this recall, which has been initiated due to the risk of salmonella contamination.

At the current time, there are no known illnesses that have been caused by this product. However, Hometown Food Company and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have urged consumers not to eat or bake with this potentially tainted flour. The FDA indicated that only two lots are on this recall, and they were sold at stores such as Winn-Dixie and Publix.

Be sure to check your pantry for the following lots:

Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5LB, Case #0 51500222413, UPC Code #0 51500222416, Lot Code #8 292, Best if Used by Date: APR 19 2020

Pillsbury® Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5LB, Case #0 51500222413, UPC Code #0 51500222416, Lot Code #8 293, Best if Used by Date: APR 20 2020

Hometown Food Company is offering to replace these potentially contaminated products. If you have any of the affected items, contact the company at 1-800-767-4466 to receive a coupon for a free product replacement. Be sure to dispose of the flour after you contact the company. Alternatively, you can return the flour bags to their point of purchase for a full refund.

The Mayo Clinic states that salmonella poisoning symptoms can take up to two days to appear. Once symptoms begin, it may take as long as 10 days to get them back under control. Gastrointestinal-related symptoms may also plague sufferers for several months. The most common signs to look for include:

Vomiting

Nausea

Chills

Abdominal Cramps

Fever

Diarrhea

Blood in the Stool

Headaches

#RecallAlert: Hometown Food Company announces voluntary recall on select Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour products because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. The flour products were sold through a limited number of retailers including Publix & Winn-Dixie. Do not eat. pic.twitter.com/Zv6fv61C8w — USDA Food Safety (@USDAFoodSafety) March 11, 2019

Although the flour on this recall list shouldn’t be used for any purpose, it’s especially important not to eat raw dough. This warning applies to all lots and brands of flour because, as Munchies pointed out, eating raw cookie dough has led to human deaths.

In one particularly disturbing case, a Nevada resident became so ill after ingesting two small bites of raw cookie dough that she had to be hospitalized and put into a medically-induced coma. She had contracted E. coli O157:H7, and it damaged her body so severely that she spent the next four years in a mostly bed-ridden state before succumbing to organ failure and cardiac arrest.

To avoid potential health issues, it’s best to steer clear of all raw dough. You should also avoid any usage of the currently recalled lots of Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose Flour.