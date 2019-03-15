Lori Loughlin’s ‘Fuller House’ Co-Stars ‘In Shock’ Following College Admissions Scandal, Per ‘HL’

Lori Loughlin is currently engulfed in a huge college admissions scandal that has seen her career take a huge turn in a matter of days. The actress is now said to be axed from appearing on Fuller House‘s fifth and final season, and her co-stars are allegedly shocked.

According to Hollywood Life, Lori Loughlin will not return to film the final season of Fuller House. The actress, who played the beloved character of Aunt Becky on the series, has been dropped from the Netflix show. Loughlin has reportedly been cut loose from The Hallmark Channel as well, where she’s allegedly lost her movie roles — and her job on the popular television series When Calls the Heart.

Loughlin’s co-stars are said to be stunned by her involvement in the college admissions scandal, and purportedly can’t believe as someone as seemingly straight-laced as Lori would get involved in the illegal activity.

“The cast and crew of Fuller House are all in shock over what’s going on with Lori. No one can even believe what’s happening right now. Lori is so straight and by the books and kind and everyone’s having trouble wrapping their heads around this entire thing. She’s so close with her daughters and is such a family person and a work horse. Nobody wanted to see her go. She was such an integral part of the show,” an insider told the outlet.

As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were both indicted in the college admissions scandal. The scandal has seen 50 people arrested for allegedly bribing college entrance exam proctors and college coaches in order to get their children into prestigious universities.

The feds claim that the people indicted offered up huge sums of money in order to have their children cheat on the ACT and SAT exams. Some parents are accused of bribing officials to produce falsified documents that claimed their children were recruited as athletes, despite said student’s lack of participation in the listed sport.

Loughlin’s daughter, YouTube star Olivia Jade, is now said to be completely embarrassed by the entire situation — and worried that her parents could do jail time.

In addition, Olivia is also said to be upset about the future of her YouTube career, as she, like her famous mother, is already losing money due to the scandal.

Season 5 of Fuller House is set to stream on Netflix sometime this year, but it seems that Lori Loughlin will not be invited back to end the series with the rest of the cast.