Stassi Schroeder And Boyfriend Beau Clark Hit The Red Carpet At The iHeartRadio Music Awards, See Photos

Stassi Schroeder and her boyfriend, Beau Clark, made an appearance on the red carpet at last night’s iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

As their relationship continues to heat up on Vanderpump Rules, Schroeder and Clark attended the event with several of their co-stars, including Scheana Marie, Ariana Madix, and Tom Sandoval.

In photos, Schroeder stunned in a white off-the-shoulder gown and a pair of strappy heels. Meanwhile, her boyfriend of over a year wore a white button down, plaid pants, and a red blazer with matching bowtie.

“That Grace Kelley hair though,” Schroeder wrote in the caption of a March 15 photo shared on her Instagram page.

Before attending the event, Schroeder shared an “OOTD” photo on her Instagram Story and while at the awards show, she posted several clips from inside of the auditorium, one of which included a performance from the Backstreet Boys and Schroeder singing to their hit song, “I Want It That Way.”

As for Clark, he shared a number of photos and videos on his Instagram Story as well. In one, John Legend was seen mid-performance. He also shared a photo of Schroeder in which the longtime reality star was seen with foils in her hair as she prepared for their night out.

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder attend the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Rich Polk / Getty Images

Schroeder and Clark first confirmed their romance last February, six months after she split from former boyfriend Patrick Meagher. Since then, they have been chronicling their romance on Vanderpump Rules and on social media for their many fans and followers.

While Schroeder and Clark have appeared to be a great couple on Vanderpump Rules, despite the brief hiccups they faced after Schroeder’s birthday party, Clark initially didn’t think they’d be a good match.

“I just scanned through the pictures, and I was like, ‘the bleach blond hair, she’s probably got Botox, she’s probably got fake boobs,'” he said during an appearance on Schroeder’s podcast, Straight Up With Stassi, via Page Six. “And I was like, ‘She probably goes to Nightingale and gets table service, bottle service, whatever you call it.’ Just not my cup of tea at all.”

Although Clark had reservations about going on a date with Schroeder, he ultimately agreed to give romance a shot and it went way better than he anticipated.

“We ended up closing down Mondrian talking,” Clark recalled. “I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody, just to have a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic.”

To see more of Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.