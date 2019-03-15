Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge & Taylor Unite For Their Children

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, March 18, reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) will have to deal with a lot of conflicting emotions. The formerly married couple will need to say goodbye to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and welcome their son, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), back home within the same week.

Thomas returned to L.A. a broken man. The love of his life, Caroline (Linsey Godfrey), died — and left him to parent Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) on his own. He fled New York, and came home to where he has a strong support network of family and friends.

When they arrived back in town, Ridge, Taylor, Steffy, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont), and others gathered to welcome them back home, per Highlight Hollywood. Everyone wanted to show their support to Ridge and Taylor’s eldest son during his time of grief.

Ridge and Taylor will find themselves torn about Thomas’ arrival. They experience conflicting emotions about his sudden return to L.A. On the one hand, they are glad to have Thomas back, but on the other, their grandson has just lost his mother. They commit to being there for Thomas and Douglas in the days and weeks ahead.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that as one child returns to the fold, another will leave town. Steffy announced that she would be leaving Los Angeles, as detailed by The Inquisitr. She told Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that she would be attending to business at Forrester International in Paris. Steffy also said that she hoped that they would use the time to heal, after the loss of Beth.

Steffy also informed Taylor of her plans. Taylor was upset that Steffy was putting Hope and Liam’s marriage ahead of her family. She wanted Steffy to consider Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman) and Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) ahead of Hope’s needs. However, Steffy made it clear that she was leaving for Europe.

Ridge and Taylor will need to deal with Steffy’s departure. Both of these grandparents have grown close to their granddaughters, and will miss spending time with them. However, they will be able to grow closer to Douglas while they are away in Paris.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, tease that Taylor will kiss Ridge during an intimate moment during the week of March 18. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will witness the display of affection, and all hell will break loose.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to see the fight between Taylor and Brooke get physical. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.