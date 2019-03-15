Melissa Gorga Reveals Stunning Buddy Valastro Cake In Honor Of Husband’s New Book

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga showed off a stunning cake created by Cake Boss star and Carlo’s Bakery owner Buddy Valastro, in honor of her husband Joe’s new book titled The Gorga Guide to Success: Business, Marriage, and Life Lessons from a Real Estate Mogul on Instagram, and it looks too amazing to eat!

Gorga showed off the confection in an Instagram photo taken alongside her husband. The cake is identical to the cover of the book and shows off the RHONJ star’s handsome hubby as its very own cover boy.

She captioned the pic, “Thank you @buddyvalastro @carlosbakery for this gorgeous book cake it was so delicious!!!”

Bravo’s Daily Dish reported that Gorga penned the tome in the hopes of helping others achieve their financial goals and dreams.

“If you want to flip houses, know how to keep the sparks alive in your marriage or just hear what it means to ‘keep two feet in one boot,’ you should get this,” said Joe.

Commercial Observer published an interview with Joe Gorga that revealed just what drove him to work so hard and achieve so much success at the relatively young age of 39. Gorga is the brother of Melissa Gorga’s fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice.

Gorga explained that his father was an “overachiever” who had him up at 4:30 a.m. at the age of 9-years-old delivering newspapers before school. Gorga began his life as an entrepreneur after dropping out of college in New Jersey to purchase a landscaping business with a $15,000 loan on his sister’s credit cards. He later found his niche in the real estate business, initially flipping houses, where the now-reality star made his fortune.

“I wasn’t born with a silver spoon in my mouth. It takes hard work. That’s what the book’s about,” revealed Gorga to Commercial Observer.

The Daily Dish reported that the book event took place in New York City and was attended by Watch What Happens Live host and new father Andy Cohen, as well as RHONJ stars Margaret Josephs, Joe Benigno, Dolores Catania, and Frank Catania.

A surprising addition to the guests was Gorga’s sister Teresa Giudice, whose husband Joe was released from federal prison the same day. Giudice served a 41-month sentence and was transferred to a facility in western Pennsylvania which houses immigration detainees upon his release.

People Magazine reported that Giudice filed an appeal against the order of deportation in November 2018. One month prior, in October, there was a court order in place to deport the former reality star back to his native Italy, as he never obtained citizenship after immigrating with his family as an infant. People clarified that Giudice can be deported because of a law that states immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of “a crime of moral turpitude” or an “aggravated felony.”

At the present moment, Giudice remains in ICE custody.