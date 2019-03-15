Emily Ratajkowski Rocks Skimpy Sports Bra In Sultry Instagram Pic

The model flaunted her busty figure in a barely-there sports bra as she showcased some of the new designs from her Inamorata BODY collection.

Emily Ratajkowski couldn’t be prouder of her new Inamorata BODY collection. Ever since early February, when the underwear line was first launched, the gorgeous American supermodel has been dropping sizzling snaps on her Instagram page to show off the new designs and share her creations with her 22.1 million Instagram followers.

On Friday, Emily took to the popular social media platform once more to model not one, but two sweltering pieces from the Inamorata BODY collection. In three separate posts made earlier today, the Vogue model showcased two pieces from the new collection, the “Canal” bodysuit and the “Wythe” sports bra.

In between her posts, the Inamorata Woman Instagram account also shared a sultry photo of Emily in which the model wore yet another one of the new BODY designs, namely the “Stanton” crop top.

All of these pieces can be found on the Inamorata Woman website and come with a price tag ranging between $24 and $28 for the crop top and sports bra, respectively, and $48 for the bodysuit.

Let’s discuss them separately.

In the first of the three photos shared to Instagram today, Emily donned the “Canal” bodysuit — a simple yet chic piece that combines comfort with sex appeal. The spaghetti-strap bodysuit is available in three colors: black, rusty brown, and a delicate shade of ivory white. For her Instagram post, Emily chose to model the ivory version — a color that beautifully complemented Emily’s chestnut brown tresses, as evident from the alluring snapshot.

In the sexy pic, the pillowy-lipped model is seen sitting on the floor in front of a brown leather chair. To showcase the new bodysuit, Emily struck a sultry pose, giving an intense look to the camera as she parted her lips and covered one of her shoulders with her long, flowy locks.

The model put on a busty display in the form-fitting bodysuit, while showing a bit of her sculpted hip and flashing her toned thigh.

In her second photo shared to Instagram, Emily is lounging on a bed while wearing the very revealing “Wythe” sports bra. As she stares directly into the camera, the stunning supermodel slightly parts her pouty lips in a seductive way, showing off one of her best come-hither looks.

The skimpy sports bra gave an ample view of her curves, showing a generous amount of cleavage. While her lower body was hidden under a white sheet, Emily unapologetically flaunted her rock-hard abs, proving that athleisure wear can also look torrid.

Her following post to Instagram was another photo of the “Wythe” sports bra, shown from a different angle. In the snapshot, Emily in sitting up in bed, raising her arms and arching her back to bring the scanty top into focus.

The daring piece is available on the Inamorata Woman website in the same color palette as the “Canal” bodysuit. In both photos, Emily is wearing the ivory white version of the sports bra.

Last but not least, the model was featured in a steamy pic posted on the Inamorata Woman Instagram page. In the snapshot, Emily is wearing the “Stanton” crop top, which she paired up with a high-cut bikini bottom — one that is also from the new BODY collection and is called “Bowery.”

The sexy-sporty outfit showed off Emily’s enviable figure, putting her pert derriere on display. Both the crop top and the bikini bottom are sold on the Inamorata website in either black or pale-pink. However, it seems that Emily was modeling a white variety of the ensemble.

Launched on February 6, the BODY collection adds to her already famous Inamorata SWIM line. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the collection includes sexy and comfortable underwear pieces, which Emily has described as “much more than lingerie.”