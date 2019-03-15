Barack Obama Speaks Out On New Zealand Mass Shooting

Former President Barack Obama has released a statement following the horrific terrorist attacks in New Zealand.

Barack Obama took to his Twitter account on Friday to share a message of mourning from both himself and his wife, Michelle Obama. During his message, he called for the human race to stand together against all kinds of hatred, leaving many longing for the days that he was in office.

“Michelle and I send our condolences to the people of New Zealand. We grieve with you and the Muslim community. All of us must stand against hatred in all its forms,” Obama tweeted.

Immediately other Twitter users began to retweet the post, and comment on the former President of the United States’ kind words.

“Thank you Mr. President. I miss having someone who respects all people,” one social media user replied.

“Spoken like a true president,” another wrote.

“This is what a real President sounds like. Thank you for continuing to be a role model and reminder of what we can and should be as a nation,” a third person commented.

The messages of support went on and on for Obama and began to turn sour for current President Donald Trump, who was named in the manifesto of the New Zealand mass shooting suspect, Brenton Tarrant.

According to Yahoo! News, Brenton Tarrant is currently in police custody after over 40 people were killed at two mosques in New Zealand. Brenton was said to have posted a 74-page manifesto online before the shootings, revealing that he was motivated by the far-right extremism he saw in the United States. He also mentioned other locations where he would have opened fire if he wasn’t captured.

Tarrant also called President Donald Trump a “symbol of white supremacy” and claimed that he was taking a stand for his people before he live-streamed the attacks. He and three others have all been arrested in correlation with the mass shootings.

In the wake of the terrorist act, Trump called the situation senseless and extended his “sympathy” for the country of New Zealand via Twitter. He then went on about Democrats spying on him and making up allegations of Russian collusion as a way to excuse losing an election that they “thought they were going to win,” even calling out “Obama era” members of the FBI, DOJ and CIA for trying to take him down as early as 2015 before he was elected to office.

Brenton Tarrant is being charged with murder following his arrest.