Irina Shayk Flaunts Her Flawless Figure In Sexy Lingerie For Latest Modeling Gig

Whether she’s getting ready for the red carpet or getting ready for bed, supermodel Irina Shayk certainly knows how to bring the heat. The 33-year-old certainly did not disappoint in her latest modeling gig for the lingerie brand Intimissimi’s Silk Campaign and shared a few sizzling snaps of her work to her Instagram account that fans went wild for.

The first snap shared to Irina’s feed on Friday, March 15, caught the model flaunting her flawless figure in a slinky black camisole with lace trim that did her nothing but favors and exposed a serious amount of skin. The stunner tugged at her skimpy sleepwear, flashing some of her trim midsection to her whopping 11.8 million followers on the social media platform that was sure to get pulses racing. Meanwhile, the matching silky black shorts of the set barely hit her upper thigh, showing off her long, toned legs to anyone that stopped their scrolling to take a peak.

Irina rocked a minimal makeup look for the sexy snap that highlighted her natural beauty and piercing blue eyes. She wore her signature brunette tresses in a loose bun style, with a few wisps of hair sticking out to elegantly frame her face.

Fans were quick to show their love for Irina’s steamy new post, which at the time of this writing has accrued over 215,000 likes after just two hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to shower the Russian beauty with compliments.

“Gorgeous,” one follower wrote, while another said she was “the most beautiful girl.”

“What a beauty! Irina you are perfect!!” commented a third.

Irina didn’t stop there with her posting — the model added another jaw-dropping post to her Instagram Stories this morning in which she put even more of her incredible body on display.

The clip started with her posing in the same sexy lingerie ensemble as the upload to her feed but quickly transitioned into a different set that left little to the imagination. Irina rocked a coordinated set of black silk pajama pants and a matching long sleeve top with a white piping detail along the hem, which she wore open to reveal the skimpy black bralette that she wore underneath. The barely-there undergarment flashed an ample amount of the model’s cleavage, while also flaunting her enviable abs and trim waist.

As The Daily Mail noted, Irina has been modeling for Intimissimi for over a decade, and judging by the reaction of her fans, certainly did not disappoint in her latest campaign with the brand.