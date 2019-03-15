Tammy Hembrow Puts Booty On Display In Skimpy Thong Bikini On Instagram

Tammy Hembrow is having the time of her life in Los Angeles.

The Australian beauty, who is known for flaunting her curvy assets on social media, has been sharing several photos from her recent trip to California with her children, Wolf and Saskia. And on Thursday, she took to Instagram to share yet another racy post with her 9.3 million followers, in which she’s seen donning a skimpy nude bikini, which featured a low neckline and thong bottoms, putting her perky booty on full display.

In the clip, the 24-year-old is seen going for a dip in a luxurious indoor pool. She initially faces the camera and strikes a few sexy poses while seductively gazing at the camera. She then proceeds to turn around and enter the pool, but not before giving her fans a full look at her famous derriere. Her long blonde locks are swept back away from her face in a wet style, and Tammy appears to be fully relaxed as, according to the caption, “this spa is a dreammm.”

Later in the day, the Instagram star also posted a snap with her two adorable kids. She donned a tiny blue crop top and a pair of denim short shorts, as well as some blue sunglasses. Her hair was up in a bun, and she held her daughter in her arms while her son stood nearby. Tammy shares her children with her ex-fiancé, streetwear designer Reece Hawkins.

It’s still unclear whether Tammy is in Los Angeles for work or leisure, but her popularity grew after she built a connection with the Kardashian-Jenner clan. According to the Daily Mail, the Golden Coast-based model opened up about possibly collaborating with Khloe Kardashian’s fashion brand, Good American.

“They reached out to me via email and asked for a phone call and they said that Khloé had seen me online, and she really liked me,” she said.

“I was more than happy to go to America and shoot for them. I met Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall. They’re super down to earth, like nice girls. They’re just normal people like everyone else,” she explained.

She eventually became friends with Khloe and Kylie and was even invited to the latter’s birthday party, where she famously passed out and had to be carried out on a stretcher. She later explained on her YouTube channel, where she boasts over 1 million followers, that her blackout was due to jet lag, sleep deprivation, and not eating properly.