Iggy Azalea Twerks On Car After ‘Sally Walker’ Dies In New Music Video

Iggy Azalea dropped her new single and music video for “Sally Walker,” which has already racked up over 900,000 views on YouTube within nine hours.

The video starts off with someone named Sally Walker walking down the street with her friends. She crosses the road with no care in the world while checking herself in the mirror. She gets squashed to death by a red car and is flat out in the middle of the road.

Iggy is first seen in the second scene, which is Sally’s funeral. Azalea is sporting a blue wig with a huge pearl choker. She is wearing a blazer-corset-style jacket that shows off her cleavage.

Afterwards, she is sitting on top of the front of a car with “Sally Walker” written as the number plate. She leans forward and twerks in a red veil.

At the end, Azalea is wearing a red PVC number in the graveyard, once again, showing off her bust.

Gay Times has reported that she enlisted the help of a bunch of queer talent for the music video, including Drag Race favorites Vanessa “Vanjie” Mateo, Mayhem Miller, and Shea Couleé, and makeup artist James Charles, who did her makeup.

This is her first single released since “Kream,” her collaboration with Tyga in 2018.

In 2014, Iggy went to No. 1 in the U.S. with her smash hit, “Fancy,” featuring British singer-songwriter Charli XCX.

Her debut album, The New Classic, was released in 2014, and peaked at No. 2 in Australia and Canada, No. 3 in the U.S. and New Zealand, and No. 5 in the U.K. She gained herself five Grammy nominations the following year: Best New Artist, Best Rap Album, Record Of The Year, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. The album was re-released and was titled Reclassified. “Beg For It,” featuring MØ, and “Trouble,” featuring Jennifer Hudson, became the last two singles from the era.

Throughout her career, Azalea has collaborated with many artists, including Tyga, Wiz Khalifa, Charli XCX, Jennifer Hudson, Rita Ora, T.I., Ellie Goulding, Jennifer Lopez, and Steve Aoki, to name a few.

Since parting with Island Records, Billboard reported that Iggy said she signed a new deal with Empire worth $2.7 million. That Grape Juice announced that her second studio album will be titled In My Defense. No release date has been confirmed yet. Spin noted that she has a tattoo on her finger that says “distortion” on it. It’s a tattoo dedicated to her never-released second album, Digital Distortion.

On Instagram, Iggy has over 12.9 million followers, while on Twitter, she has over 7.92 million.