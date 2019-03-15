Russell Wilson Talks About Life As A Stepfather: ‘You Find Out What Love Is Like’

Russell Wilson plays many roles in his life, including that of a stepfather.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is the proud dad to 1-year-old daughter Sienna Princess Wilson, but he also serves as a stepdad to 4-year-old Future Zahir Wilburn, his wife Ciara’s son with her ex — rapper Future. Even though he is not Future’s biological father, he has still been there for much of his life, even watching him take his first steps as a toddler. The NFL star recently sat down with AM to DM, seen here on YouTube, to discuss his parenting and what it’s like to play the role of a stepdad.

“I think the best thing is love. Being there for your kids. Tucking them down,” Wilson says. “Putting them to bed. Going to as many things as you can. The thing that I’ve learned most and this is real … being a stepdad and also having a little daughter too as well.”

“A stepdad you find out what love is like. It’s easy to love somebody who is your own blood. When you can love somebody like it’s your own child … that’s what real love is like,” the 30-year-old continued.

And it’s safe to say that Wilson and Ciara are a perfect match. The singer says that it’s a “blessing” that she and Russell share the same vision in a lot of aspects of their lives and they are constantly gushing over each other both on social media and in the press.

But as The Inquisitr recently shared, the couple did have a few small challenges before they tied the knot. As many know, Russell is a devout Christian and he has very strong beliefs about waiting until marriage to have intimate relations. Looking back, she says that the waiting was something that was really hard for Ciara.

“That took a lot of prayer. It was hard. I can’t lie.”

In an interview with InStyle, the 33-year-old also touched on her previous relationship with rapper Future. As previously mentioned, the former couple shares one child together. In 2014, their relationship fell apart and after that, Ciara says that she felt like it was a good time to reflect on her life and pray that everything would work out for herself and her son.

Ciara focused on taking care of her little one and getting herself right before realizing that if you want to go somewhere in life, you really need to map it out. Soon after that, she hit things off with Russell Wilson, someone she says has been able to give her the “unconditional” and “drama-free” love that she always longed for.