‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Thomas Comfort Each Other

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 25 promise that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will find comfort in one another. These step-siblings have both been through a devastating loss and will turn to each other in their time of grief.

It all starts innocently enough with Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). The little boy has just lost his mother and is bewildered and heartbroken. Hope will be able to connect with the boy in a way that nobody else can. After all, Hope has just lost her own daughter and knows first-hand the connection between mother and child.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope will spend some time with Douglas. Now that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is leaving with the girls, she will have a lot of free time on her hands. She feels for the little boy who must now go through life without a mother.

According to SheKnows Soaps, others will also notice the bond that Hope and Douglas so quickly formed. As family and friends gather to celebrate Caroline Spencer’s (Linsey Godfrey) life, both Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) and Thomas will notice the relationship between Hope and Douglas. Taylor may initially be concerned about Hope fixating on Douglas and could decide to keep a watchful eye on things. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Thomas will be touched by Hope’s efforts to cheer up his son.

During the week of March 25, Hope and Thomas will begin to reconnect in a meaningful way. B&B viewers may remember that at a stage Thomas proposed to Hope. She turned him down and told him that someday she may accept his offer of marriage. At the time she said that he made her feel safe.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope and Thomas will reminisce about their shared history. They will also talk about how their lives have turned out. Hope thought that she would have had a child by now, while Thomas could never have imagined that he would lose the love of his life. They will take comfort in each other as they both are currently in the throes of grief.

However, rumors are rife that Hope may be a potential love interest for Thomas. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) is in love with Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and may not want Thomas back after what he did to her. The only other viable love interest for Thomas would be Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden). Then again, Thomas has always loved rescuing a damsel in distress.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.