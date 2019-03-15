Lori Loughlin Is Out On ‘Fuller House’ After College Bribery Scandal Erupts

The shocking college bribery scandal is hitting Lori Loughlin right where it hurts: the wallet. According to TMZ, the actor won’t be appearing on Season 5 of Fuller House. The news comes shortly after Hallmark announced that it was dropping Loughlin, who was a staple on the channel, as well.

According to a source at Netflix, the show has no plans to feature Loughlin in the upcoming season.

“Fuller House is not currently in production. Lori is a guest star and was during the previous four seasons and there are currently no plans for her to return to the 5th season,” the insider revealed.

Loughlin played Aunt Becky on the show, which is a revival of the original Full House series.

Hallmark also announced that it was dropping the 54-year-old from their channel. Crown Media Family Networks released a statement Thursday addressing the scandal, according to NBC.

“We are saddened by the recent news surrounding the college admissions allegations. We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels involving Lori Loughlin including Garage Sale Mysteries, an independent third party production,” it wrote.

The channel is also removing all of Loughlin’s completed shows.

Loughlin isn’t the only one facing an intense backlash. Her daughter Olivia Jade was dropped by Sephora and her Olivia Jade x Sephora Collection Bronze & Illuminate Palette is no longer available on the company’s website. Hair brand TRESemmé said that it was also ending its partnership with the beauty influencer.

Loughlin is just one of dozens of people implicated in the college bribery scandal, where individuals allegedly paid $25 million, with one individual alone dishing out $6 million, to get their children into elite colleges that they may not have otherwise qualified for. Loughlin was released on a $1 million bond on Wednesday and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, was also implicated and released on bond. He is said to have paid $500,000 in order to ensure that his daughter got into the University of Southern California, where she was attending her first year of college.

As The Inquisitr previous reported, actress Felicity Huffman was also caught up in the scandal. She was allegedly arrested at gunpoint by FBI agents at her home and given a $250,000 bond for her release. She was charged with mail fraud and for paying $15,000 to help boost her daughter’s entrance exam scores to help her get into college.