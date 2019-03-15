Luke Perry Was Cremated, Ashes Scattered On Tennessee Farm

Luke Perry’s death is still a shock to his family, friends, and fans. The actor’s death certificate was recently released, revealing that his final resting place is in Tennessee.

According to TMZ, after some confusion about where Luke Perry was buried, sources reveal to the outlet that the Beverly Hills 90210 star was cremated and that his ashes were scattered around his Tennessee farm.

The family had decided to keep the farm, which was so important to Perry, following his death. The property, which is in Vanleer, Tennessee, has 380 acres and was purchased by Luke in the ’90s. He’s lived there when his career allowed him a getaway from Hollywood for the past 20 years.

Perry’s death certificate reveals that the actor’s body was sent to a funeral home in Dickson, Tennessee, where his family likely picked up his ashes and then drove the 13 miles to his beloved farm to scatter his remains.

Luke reportedly bought the farm after he starred in the movie 8 Seconds, where he played a rodeo champ. During the film, Perry reportedly developed an interest in raising cattle, which prompted his decision to buy the property.

The family is planning to honor the late actor in a private ceremony for family and friends in a few weeks.

Luke Perry Was Cremated and Ashes Scattered On Tennessee Farm https://t.co/WrLMxYh6AQ — TMZ (@TMZ) March 15, 2019

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Luke Perry died earlier this month following complications he had after suffering a massive stroke. The Riverdale star was in the hospital for days before it was finally announced that he had passed away.

Perry’s family and friends were said to be in a state of disbelief over their tragic loss. With Luke at the hospital during the time of his death were his mother and stepfather, his two children, Jack and Sophie, his former wife, his brother and sister, and his fiancee, Wendy Madison Bauer, whom he was supposed to wed this summer.

“Luke has such a loving tight-knit family that never left his side throughout his hospitalization. His family was praying he would make it, but the doctors said his stroke was so massive that his quality of life would never be the same. His family knew it was time to say goodbye,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight following the actor’s death.

At the time of his death, Luke Perry had a recurring role on Riverdale and was reportedly in talks to make an appearance on the upcoming Beverly Hills 90210 reboot. His former co-stars have spoken out in heartbreak following his passing.