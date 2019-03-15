Karlie Kloss Heaps Praise On Taylor Swift, Squashing Feud Rumors

Taylor Swift’s group of gal pals in seen to many as one of the most sacred friendship squads around. Fans keep careful note of its ever-growing list of members, as well as those who are suddenly noticeably absent from the singer’s lavish get-togethers.

Swifties will recall that Karlie Kloss is one of the original squad members. However, over the course of the last year, the 26-year-old supermodel hasn’t been spotted with the pop star as often as she had in the past, sparking feud rumors between the besties. Speculation of bad blood between the ladies has been put out and reignited a number of times, most recently earlier this month, when Taylor addressed outgrowing relationships in an essay she penned for Elle.

“It’s sad, but sometimes when you grow, you outgrow relationships,” Swift wrote. “You may leave behind friendships along the way, but you’ll always keep the memories.

Many fans wondered if her words were partly in reference to her seemingly severed relationship with the model, but despite what it may seem from the outside, the famous friendship is still going strong. As E! News reported, Karlie gushed over her longtime friend during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday night, squashing any feud rumors that may have come up.

“Taylor’s incredible,” Kloss said when show host Andy Cohen asked for her for a response to her pal’s Elle essay. “And I feel really lucky to call her a friend. She’s one of the hardest-working women and I loved her essay.”

This is not the first time the ladies have had to defend their friendship. After skipping out on a couple of Taylor’s star-studded parties, Karlie responded to feud speculation in an interview with The New York Times last March, reminding friends of a timeless lesson: “Don’t believe everything you read.”

Later that year, the Project Runway host showed up backstage at one of Taylor’s concerts during her “Reputation” stadium tour, snapping a selfie with her BFF to give fans physical proof that the two were still on good terms.

The friendship was questioned again when the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer was noticeably absent from Karlie’s wedding to Joshua Kushner last October. However as E! News noted, the singer had just begun the Australian leg of her world tour, giving a perfectly fine reason as to why she was not in attendance of the ceremony. According to People, the couple is planning another celebration in the spring, which Swift may be attending.