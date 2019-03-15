Leigh-Anne Pinnock From Little Mix Cries Over Online Racist Trolls

Leigh-Anne Pinnock of Little Mix might be part of one of the most successful girl groups in recent history, but that hasn’t stopped her from being affected by online racist trolls. In an interview with Glamour, the stunning singer expressed how it has made her feel in the past.

The 27-year-old recently became the face of the new Umbro campaign, where she is seen to be sporting many fierce looks — some with her hair in braids, and some natural and curly.

“The first three years of being in the group, I would look for trolls. I would search Leigh Anne. I would look through Twitter and I would search Leigh-Anne from Little Mix, the black girl in Little Mix, I would put these things in my search engines just to see the comments,” the “DNA” hitmaker admitted.

“I regret doing that so much but I’m here now and I feel so much stronger.”

She admits that she no longer searches her name and that she is now proud of who she is, despite initially feeling invisible when first joining the group.

The interview with Josh Smith has been uploaded to Glamour’s official YouTube account. When expressing her feelings to him, Pinnock gets teary and chokes up and receives a hug from Smith.

According to Cosmopolitan, Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne all brought their boyfriends to the BRIT Awards red carpet this year with them, minus Jesy Nelson, who let a friend tag along with her.

On the night, Little Mix won British Video Of The Year for their hit single featuring Nicki Minaj, “Woman Like Me.” The category was voted for by the public and the girls thanked their “Mixers” in their speech. They also performed the song live with upcoming U.K. rapper Ms. Banks, and they released a new version of the song with her on it after the performance. After winning The X Factor in the U.K. in 2011, this became their second BRIT Award win. In 2017, they won Best British Single for their number one smash “Shout Out To My Ex.”

Little Mix has released five studio albums that have all entered the top five in the U.K. album charts. Their fourth album Glory Days became their first number one album and sold over 1 million copies in the U.K. alone. They’ve achieved four number one singles and had a total of 13 going in the top 10. Their last tour named “Glory Days” became the fifth highest-grossing tour by a girl group in history, according to CelebMix.

The groups latest album LM5 will be supported by a tour that starts in Madrid, Spain, on September 16 at the WiZink Center. The girls will go across Europe and play a total of 39 shows. They are scheduled to play five shows at London’s O2 Arena in October and November.

Tickets for their upcoming tour are on sale now.