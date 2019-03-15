Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Collaboration Could Happen One Day

Former feuding pop stars Katy Perry and Taylor Swift could collaborate on some new music in the near future if Perry has her way, according to Page Six. The news outlet reported that Perry is entertaining the idea of the twosome creating some tunes and putting their checkered past to rest once and for all.

Perry spoke to Entertainment Tonight during her appearance at the iHeart Radio Music Awards where she said that she would love to work with Swift in the future.

“I mean I’m making music with Zedd. I’m open! Open, open, open!”

The two singers, who once were pals, found themselves in the midst of a very public spat when several of Swift’s backup dancers left her “Red” tour to dance for Perry’s “Prism” tour in 2013. Dancer Lockhart Brownlie revealed in an interview with Australia’s The Examiner the situation that led to the duo’s friendship fracture.

“Obviously we were with Katy for two and a half years, she’s like family to us,” Brownlie explained. “So we were, like, ‘Absolutely.’ We weren’t really dancing in Taylor’s tour anyway, so I had got a little bored and I really wanted to do a promo tour.”

Swift famously said in a Rolling Stone interview that the song “Bad Blood” off the album 1989 was about a female music artist who “tried to sabotage” her tour by hiring people out from under her nose.

The war of words between the two women went on for quite some time until Perry took it upon herself to send Swift a real olive branch in May 2018, signaling she wanted then to resume their friendship and put their past to bed.

Katy Perry sent Taylor an olive branch for the opening night of the reputation Stadium Tour! pic.twitter.com/6GDamcxezI — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSwiftPR) May 8, 2018

Cosmopolitan reported that Swift seemed shocked to receive the gift from her former pal at the beginning of her “Reputation” tour.

She wrote “Thanks Katy” in the story, with the double heart emoji in response to the token and a note which began “Hey old friend, I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and the feelings between us. I really want to clear the air…”

Both women also famously dated John Mayer and collaborated musically with him. Perry and Mayer sang the tune “Who You Love” and debuted the steamy video that accompanied the tune during a joint appearance on Good Morning America.

Swift sang backup on Mayer’s “Half of My Heart” in 2009.

After their brief dalliance, the singer penned the tune “Dear John” about him, noting in the lyrics “Dear John, I see it all now that you’re gone. Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with? The girl in the dress cried the whole way home, I should’ve known.”

At the time Swift was 19-years-old and Mayer was 32.

Swift has not commented on a possible collaboration with Perry.