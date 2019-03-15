Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Speaks Out After Dad Joe’s Prison Release Ahead Of Possible Deportation

Gia's sharing a heartfelt message after her dad was released from prison and taken to an immigration detention center.

Joe and Teresa Giudice’s 18-year-old daughter, Gia Giudice, is speaking out after her dad was released from prison this week and entered into ICE custody ahead of his potential deportation to Italy. Per Bravo’s The Daily Dish, the teenager – who has appeared alongside her family on every season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey since it first began in 2009 – shared a heartfelt message for her father on social media.

Though she’s remained pretty quiet amid her family’s legal issues over the past few years, Gia headed to Instagram Stories after her dad completed his 41-month prison stint on March 14 and was transferred to an immigration detention center.

Shortly after the news broke, the reality star shared an adorable photo of herself and her dad taken several years ago on her page, alongside a message directed toward her Italian-born father.

The snap showed Joe smiling for the camera as he held Gia in his arms by a bunch of purple and pink balloons at what appeared to be a party. Gia, who couldn’t have been much older than 1-year-old when the picture was taken, was dressed in an all-pink ensemble with a huge light pink bow on her head.

She then captioned the upload with the heartfelt message, “sending you my love and strength today and always I love you,” while also adding a red heart emoji to her words.

Though the teenager has mainly stayed quiet on social media, this actually isn’t the first time the Real Housewives of New Jersey star has spoken out about the legal drama.

The Daily Dish reported back in October that Giudice pleaded for her dad to be allowed to stay in the country after it was revealed that he was facing deportation upon his release. Joe was born in Italy and moved to the U.S. when he was 2-years-old. However, he never obtained U.S. citizenship.

In a very lengthy post, she claimed that her dad is “no threat to society” while also calling him “one of the most warm hearted people I know.”

“My father did his time and learned from his mistakes. Isn’t being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person?” she asked of his 41-month stint behind bars, adding that “that’s exactly what my father did.”

Teresa’s eldest daughter then added at the time that she and her family “[has] so many plans” for things they want to do together.

“I need my father to be here. My father belongs with us and his entire family. My father came into this country when he was one years [sic] old, the United States is the only country he knows,” she said.

Gia then signed off her post by encouraging her followers to “spread the word” alongside the hashtag #bringjoehome.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

As reported by The Inquisitr earlier this week, Teresa’s husband was not allowed to return home after he was released after appealed a ruling back in October that determined he should have to head back to Italy.

People reports that Giudice will remain at the immigration center he’s currently being detained in until a new ruling is determined.

Teresa’s husband was jailed for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016, while she was imprisoned for fraud in January 2015 and served 11 months behind bars. As well as Gia, the couple is also parents to 15-year-old Gabriella, 14-year-old Milania, and 10-year-old Audriana.