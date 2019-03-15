‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer And Jeremy Calvert Support Daughter Who Is In Hospital

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer revealed to her followers that her youngest daughter, Addie, was in the hospital Thursday night. According to a report from People, the 6-year-old is suffering from an infection.

A rep for Leah told the site that although she is suffering from an infection, Addie is on antibiotics and is “continuing to improve.”

Leah broke the news on her Instagram where she posted a photo of Addie in a hospital bed. Despite not feeling well, Addie was smiling and Leah revealed that the little girl was in good spirits.

“Even though she’s sick she was making everyone laugh in the ER. WHAT. A. DAY. Keep our girl in your prayers!”

Leah also shared a video to Instagram and explained more what was going on with her little girl.

“Underneath her ear’s swollen, like all of this right here,” Leah explained, showing that the pain Addie was feeling was in her neck near her glands. “It hurts her.”

Leah wasn’t alone in the hospital with Addie, though. People confirmed that her ex-husband Jeremy Calvert came in from out of town to be there for his daughter. As many Teen Mom 2 fans know, Jeremy works a job that often takes him out of town for weeks at a time. As a result, he isn’t always able to see his daughter as much as he would like. It is great that Jeremy was able to be there for his daughter during a time when she isn’t feeling well.

He shared a post on Instagram showing him with his daughter and writing, “Hospital with this little one all day, I hope my baby girl starts feeling better… #daddysgirl #mybabygirl #addie.”

Leah and Jeremy married in 2012. In February of 2013, Leah and Jeremy welcomed their daughter Adalynn Faith. The couple tried to make their relationship work, but they ended up divorcing in 2015. Although they are no longer together, they have done well co-parenting their daughter together.

While Addie is Leah’s youngest daughter, she also has two older twin daughters from her relationship with Corey Simms. Viewers first met Leah on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Leah found out she was pregnant with twin daughters. She gave birth to daughters Aleeah and Aliannah. Corey and Leah later married but divorced shortly after. Leah has been sharing her story with followers on Teen Mom 2 since.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 are currently on MTV on Monday nights.