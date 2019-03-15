‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Friday: Kyle Performs His Husbandly Duties

The Young and the Restless recap for Friday, March 15, reveals that Kyle and Summer get married after some tense moments waiting for him to arrive. Plus, Lola tries unsuccessfully to reach Kyle, Devon confronts Ana, and Summer worries about her impending surgery.

Ana (Loren Lott) put Devon (Bryton James) on notice about digging into her life. She threatened to leave if her brother doesn’t give her some privacy. However, Devon told Ana that she is the one person he can trust, and he let her know how her lies affected him. Ana told Devon to back off, and eventually, they decided to hug it out and try to go back to the way things had been. The Inquisitr reported that their truce doesn’t last long.

Meanwhile, at the Club, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) managed to put their differences aside for Summer’s (Hunter King) wedding. Victor (Eric Braeden) also didn’t make waves with Phyllis despite the situation. Summer worried that Kyle (Michael Mealor) was late, and she left him a threatening phone call about her liver donation for Lola (Sasha Calle). Abby (Michael Mealor) and Arturo (Jason Canela) showed up, and they also behaved.

Jack (Peter Bergman) found Kyle on the couch at the Abbott mansion. Jack told his son that he didn’t have to go through with the wedding. However, Kyle got up and started getting ready. When Jack arrived at the Club, he told Summer that he’d left Kyle getting ready for the big day.

Kyle finally showed up, so Nick and Phyllis walked Summer down the aisle as the “Wedding March” played. They exchanged vows and Summer said she’d love Kyle for a million years. Then, Kyle called his love for Summer a wrecking ball and pledged his life to her. Then he presented Summer with a ring, which was the reason he was late. She loved it. Finally, a kiss sealed the deal while Lola tried unsuccessfully to reach Kyle, so she left him a voicemail telling him she loved him.

After the wedding, Victor offered Kyle a job at Newman Enterprises, which he said he’d think about, and then Victor got a jab in on Jack by saying he was happy to have another chance to be a fatherly figure in Kyle’s life. Summer told Kyle she rented them a suite for their first night as husband and wife.

When they went up to their rooms, Summer immediately started worrying about her surgery. Kyle hugged Summer and promised to protect her. Eventually, the hug turned into kissing, and they wound up on the bed consummating their marriage. So much for Kyle’s vow to not perform his husbandly duties.