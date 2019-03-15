Madonna Has A New Single Titled ‘Love Hard’ Coming Out Soon

It has been said that Madonna has been working on new music, but fans can expect to hear something real soon. Her stylist, Andy LeCompte revealed on his Instagram that her new single is titled “Love Hard” in the comments section after posting a video of the Queen of Pop.

The video upload see’s Madge in hair and makeup as she drinks coffee and lights up a cigar. Fans have assumed she is shooting promotional photos or the album cover. The video upload had been hashtagged the rumored next single. When a fan asked her stylist if “Love Hard” is the next single, he replied saying it was.

Madonna’s last release, Rebel Heart, was her 13th studio album. The album topped the charts in Australia while peaking at No. 2 in the U.K. and U.S. The album contained collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Chance The Rapper, Mike Tyson, and Nas.

To support the album, she embarked on a world tour with the same name. It went across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. In total, she performed 82 shows which grossed $169.8 million.

Recently, Latin artist Maluma told E! News he had been working on new music with Madonna. He revealed that they met at the MTV Video Music Awards and that they had been cooking up some music since then. He said he hopes she decides to release some of it in the future for the world to hear.

Madonna burst onto the music scene in 1983 with her self-titled album. Since then, she has released many iconic records that have sold in their millions — Like A Virgin, True Blue, Like A Prayer, Ray Of Light, Music, and Confessions On A Dancefloor to name a few.

Her signature singles — “Holiday,” “Like A Virgin,” “Into The Groove,” “Material Girl,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Vogue,” “Frozen” — have influenced a generation of pop stars and entertainers.

Madonna’s first movie, A Certain Sacrifice came out in 1985. However, it was filmed before her breakthrough, in 1979. Since then, she has gone on to star in Vision Quest, Desperately Seeking Susan, Who’s That Girl, Dick Tracy, A League of Their Own, Evita, and Die Another Day.

In 2008, she made her debut as a film director for Filth and Wisdom. Since then, she has directed W.E. and secretprojectrevolution.

She has been nominated for 28 Grammy Awards and has taken home seven trophies. Her first win came in 1992 for Best Music Video, Long Form for Blond Ambition World Tour Live. Her most recent win, in 2008, was for the same category for The Confessions Tour.