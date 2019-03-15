‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Monday: J.T. Is Alive

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, March 18, bring a stunning realization that J.T. is very much alive. Billy and Nick work to convince the women that he is the one behind the Newman Ranch fires and surveillance in the wall.

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) explain to Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Sharon (Sharon Case) that they have reason to believe J.T. is alive, according to She Knows Soaps. Billy asks Katie more about her “friend” from the Ranch, and Katie tells him that the man sang a song. Billy realizes that it’s a song that J.T. used to sing, which makes him realize the man who hid in the walls and terrorized Nikki was J.T., and the women were convicted of a murder that they did not even commit.

According to a report from The Inquisitr, the two men manage to get Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) on their side in this, but the rest of the Genoa City Police Department aren’t in on the plan. Rey helps, in part, due to his guilt at professing his love to Sharon and then turning right around and arresting her. It’s especially surprising that he did that since he did not arrest Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) for attacking his sister Lola (Sasha Calle) because Mia is supposedly pregnant. Now Rey sees a chance to make things right, so he’s willing to help even if it means stepping slightly outside of the law.

Waiting for the court results like… Do you think Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon will get good news tomorrow? #YR pic.twitter.com/dqLz3xnKeZ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 12, 2019

Although it’s difficult for Victoria to wrap her mind around, she finally agrees with her brother and her ex-husband that J.T. is likely still alive out there, which means that she, her mother, and Sharon shouldn’t be in prison. In a crazy and risky scheme, Billy and Nick set up a plan to intercept the van that is taking Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon to the prison. What better place to hide them than the Abbott cabin?

Nick and Billy hope to stash the women in the cabin while they work hard to locate J.T. The hope is once they prove that he’s still alive, then the convictions will be thrown out, and Nikki, Victoria, and Sharon will be free to live their lives again as long as J.T. is neutralized. Of course, their plan isn’t very well conceived, and J.T. has had nearly a year to work out the best way to exact his revenge on the women for burying him in Chancellor Park. What could go wrong?