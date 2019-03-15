See Taylor Swift’s Awkward Reaction After T-Pain Recalls ‘Headbutting’ Her ‘Boob’ At iHeartRadio Awards

Taylor didn't seem too happy after the rapper joked about their encounter.

Taylor Swift understandably didn’t seem too thrilled after rapper T-Pain referenced her “boob” while onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 14. As reported by Cosmopolitan, Swift appeared visibly uncomfortable as she sat in the audience during a rare appearance at the award show in Los Angeles after hearing The Masked Singer winner mention her chest.

“Taylor, I never apologized to you. The first time we met, you’re so much taller than me, that I thought you were standing on something,” the rapper told her from the stage, to which Swift appeared to accept his apology by smiling and laughing along.

However, things quickly turned very awkward between the pair as he continued to recall how his head ended up near her “boob” because of her height.

“Without looking down, I tried to stand on whatever I thought you were standin’ on and… bam! Headbutted you right in the boob,” the “Buy U A Drank” rapper then continued, per Entertainment Tonight. “I’m so sorry. That was not my intention.”

Though Swift first appeared to be laughing along as he recalled the story during the big award show, the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s face quickly turned to a grimace after pursing her lips.

Many viewers took to Twitter and other social media platforms to acknowledge the awkward exchange, with many noting that the star only recently won a sexual assault trial against a DJ.

As reported by The Independent, Taylor was awarded $1 in damages after she was sued by the man who claimed he was fired from his judge after she accused him of touching her butt by putting his hand under her skirt during a meeting.

Bad joke T-Pain — did you not know Taylor Swift went through an entire sexual assault trial??? #iHeartRadioAwards2019 — Noel (@KingOfHotTopics) March 15, 2019

Taylor wasn’t impressed with TPain’s boob joke…. if you wanna call it that?! #iHeartawards2019 — Kristina Kage (@KristinaOnAir) March 15, 2019

TPain could’ve kept that story with him and Taylor to himself ???? — we’re all alright ???? (@ginaswift13) March 15, 2019

But despite the awkward moment, it seems as though Swift still had a pretty great night at the award show as she stepped back into the spotlight after spending months under the radar.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star addressed reports of new music coming soon as a follow-up to her 2017 release Reputation.

She also took home two awards on the night. Taylor was presented with the award for Tour of the Year for her “Reputation” stadium tour, as well as the award for Best Music Video for her track “Delicate.”

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Taylor took to Instagram just before the award show to give her fans a glimpse at her seriously sparkly iHeartRadio red carpet ensemble, a fun short playsuit covered in large holographic blue sequins and a pair of high-heels with butterfly wings on the back.

“Bout to walk out on the @iheartradio carpet, thought I’d show you first,” Swift told her 115 million followers on the social media site.