NFL Rumors: NFL Team Asked A Long-Gone Quarterback If He Might Try A Comeback– And It Wasn’t Colin Kaepernick

One NFL team apparently had eyes on bringing back a quarterback who had been out of the league for several years — and that quarterback was not Colin Kaepernick.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Twitter that one NFL team watching Clemson’s Pro Day was impressed not just with the talent that the school is sending into the NFL Draft, but by the 38-year-old former quarterback now on the team’s staff who was throwing passes to them. The coach is J.P. Losman, the former first-round pick of the Buffalo Bills who had a disappointing NFL career, flaming out after only a few years as a starter and ultimately leaving the NFL entirely six years after he was drafted.

“Former Bills’ QB JP Losman, now a 38-year-old offensive coach at Clemson, threw the ball to WRs/DBs so well at the school’s Pro Day today, that an NFL team actually asked him if he had any interest in coming back to the NFL, in which he last played a game in 2011. Losman declined,” Schefter reported.

Losman had something of a resurgence after falling out of the NFL, leading the Las Vegas Locomotives to a championship in the inaugural season of the United Football League. But he apparently has no desire to return to the NFL, and has been on the rise as a college football assistant coach.

The tweet was met with some interest by those who wondered by Colin Kaepernick, who has played in the NFL five years after Losman took his last snap, was not offered similar opportunities to return to the league. Kaepernick recently settled his collusion lawsuit that claimed NFL owners conspired to keep him out of the league for his taking a knee during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Supporters have long said that Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL, and pointed to the quarterbacks with inferior statistics and resumes who got jobs over him during his exile.

Others who remembered Losman’s tenure with the Buffalo Bills noted how something like a Pro Day played to his biggest strengths — a huge arm and plenty of athleticism — while hiding his biggest weaknesses, the decision-making that led him to throw 34 career interceptions with only 33 touchdowns.

While J.P. Losman may have turned down his chance to return to the NFL, Colin Kaepernick said he wants to return to the NFL and has remained in playing shape since he left the league three years ago.