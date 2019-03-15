‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, March 15: Caroline’s Death Shreds Bill

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, March 15, state that Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) words will come back to haunt him. When Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) returns, Bill will remember a lie that he told a year ago. Per SheKnows Soaps, Bill’s guilt will eat away at him as he remembers the man that he used to be.

The Inquisitr reports that Thomas and Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) will return to Los Angeles. They will be heartbroken as they are coping with the death of Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey). Although it is unclear how she has died, father and son will be crushed by the death of someone so pivotal in their lives.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler photos show Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) welcoming her son back home. The moment will be a bittersweet one for the doctor — she will be glad that Thomas has come home, but she will be heartbroken at the reason that he has returned.

In the background of the B&B image, some of the welcoming committee can be seen. Steffy looks on as her mother holds her brother, Ridge comes forward in a show of support, and Bill is also there to welcome Thomas and Douglas back into the fold.

But Bill and Caroline did not have the best relationship. The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that the last time she saw her uncle she was livid. She snuck into his hospital room after he was shot and blasted him. She told him, “You destroyed my life,” as detailed by Soap Central.

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers will remember that Bill wanted the Spectra Building at all costs. However, Thomas was championing Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) cause and making life difficult for him. Bill needed to get Thomas out of Los Angeles and away from his business interests.

He then concocted a story that Caroline had terminal cancer and needed him in her final days. Bill colluded with Caroline, who did not like the idea of lying, and soon Thomas was on his way to New York.

It wasn’t long before Thomas found out the truth and came back to Los Angeles. He broke it off with Caroline and said that he would never trust her again. It was at this point that Caroline made the hate-filled hospital visit to Bill.

Although Thomas and Sally made up and left for New York together, Sally returned to Los Angeles within a couple of months. She said that Thomas and Caroline had reconnected and wanted to be a family again.

Bill will remember the man that he used to be on Friday, March 15. He will remember the awful lie that he told for his own benefit and he will be overcome with guilt. It is just one year later and Caroline is dead.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS to find out how Bill deals with his feelings of guilt. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps and casting news.