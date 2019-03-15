Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie Is ‘Relaxed’ As He Remains In Jail, Shares Photos From ‘Teen Mom OG’ Filming

Mackenzie Standifer is 'more relaxed' with her troubled husband behind bars.

Ryan Edwards’ wife, Mackenzie Standifer, is reportedly “more relaxed” now that the Teen Mom OG dad is behind bars.

As Edwards awaits an April court hearing, Standifer has been filming scenes for the MTV reality series by herself. According to a Radar Online report, she isn’t too bummed about her troubled husband behind in the slammer.

“Mackenzie seems more relaxed with Ryan gone and not so much on edge,” an insider explained. “She’s being more like her old self where she is more down to earth and not in defense mode all the time.”

Edwards and Standifer began dating each other several years ago. In May 2017, they tied the knot in a courthouse wedding that was filmed for a past season of Teen Mom OG. Then, a short time later, after being accused of drug use by viewers who witnessed Edwards appearing bug-eyed on the show, the reality dad entered into a weeks-long rehab program to treat his substance abuse struggles.

Although Edwards claimed to be sober for some time after his rehab stint, he was eventually arrested after reportedly failing a drug test and violating a past drug possession charge. Then, last summer, after Standifer announced she was expecting their second child, Edwards re-entered rehab and remained there for several months.

During Edwards’ second stint in rehab, Standifer gave birth to their son, Jagger.

Following Edwards’ second stint in rehab, he faced yet another arrest after violating a past drug charge by allegedly drinking and dashing at a bar in Tennessee. Since then, he has been behind bars and is expected to remain there until a decision is made at next month’s hearing.

As for Standifer’s future, the Radar Online insider said they hoped she would continue on with her current behavior and refrain from retreating once her husband returns home from prison.

“Hopefully she doesn’t go back to being overprotective and antisocial when he comes home,” the source also said.

In addition to the insider’s statement, Standifer also made headlines this week after sharing a photo from filming on the new season of Teen Mom OG. As fans may have seen, the mother-of-two, who also shares a 4-year-old son with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens, posted an image of the inside of her car earlier this week in which several cameras were seen on the dashboard.

Teen Mom OG‘s new season will air on MTV sometime later this year.