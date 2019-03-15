Mama June Shannon Battles Ex-Husband’s Wife In New Season Of ‘From Not To Hot’

Mama June Shannon, star of WE tv’s From Not To Hot, will battle ex-husband Mike “Sugar Bear’ Thompson’s new wife Jennifer in a weight loss challenge during Season 3 of the popular reality series. The new season will also cover her relationship drama with longtime boyfriend Geno Doak.

This all-new season promises to bring new challenges for Shannon as she attempts to lose some of the weight she has gained since famously losing over 100 pounds back in 2017.

The show released a trailer on its official Facebook where Shannon meets with Thompson’s wife Jennifer in the gym. The women have repaired their relationship since Jennifer wed Sugar Bear in 2017.

“You just got competition,” Jennifer quips to June, who replies that she will “beat the hell out of your a**.”

Doak and Shannon continue to butt heads after their relationship reached a climax in Season 2 when June asked him to marry her during her daughter Pumpkin’s wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. In Season 3, it appears he still cannot make a lifetime commitment to June. In turn, June travels to Hollywood where daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson was slated to appear on Dancing with the Stars Jr. During her absence, she asks Doak to think about their relationship and whether or not he still wants a full-time commitment to her and her daughters upon returning.

According to Shannon’s Instagram page, it appears the couple is still together. She recently posted her sentiments honoring their third dating anniversary.

“Geno Doak thanks so much for everything u do everyday n being here to help me with all this that’s been going on with me I love u more today then [sic] yesterday n we will continue to this crazy journey life together,” she wrote.

The Facebook trailer also touches on the possibility that the 39-year-old Shannon could potentially be pregnant with Doak’s baby. The trailer suggests the reality star could be eating for two. Shannon has mentioned in the past that she would love to become pregnant again, so this could also be a potential storyline for the show’s latest season.

Shannon is a mother to four daughters — Alana Thompson, Lauryn Shannon, Jessica Shannon, and Anna Shannon. She is a grandmother to Kylee, Kaitlyn, and Ella.

Cheddar spoke to Alana Thompson regarding the new season, and she also has made some big changes. She no longer wants to be known as “Honey Boo Boo,” as the reality star told the outlet that she prefers to be called by her real name.

“I’m not ‘Honey Boo Boo;’ I’m Alana.”

Mama June: From Not To Hot Season 3 premieres Friday, March 15, at 9 p.m. on WE tv.