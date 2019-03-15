Janet Jackson And Miley Cyrus Added To Huge Glastonbury Lineup

Glastonbury has announced more names to their iconic festival this June. Janet Jackson and Miley Cyrus are two of many huge names added to the lineup. They will join headliners The Killers, The Cure, and Stormzy.

Joining Cyrus and Jackson on the weekend will include George Ezra, Kylie Minogue, Janelle Monae, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, and a whole lot more.

According to The Guardian, The Prodigy had been booked, too. However, the group has since canceled all forthcoming dates due to Keith Flint’s death.

It is the Cure’s fourth time headlining the festival, following slots in 1986, 1990, and 1995. They join Coldplay as the only groups to have headlined the festival four times.

The festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset.

Recently, Janet announced her first Las Vegas residency. Named “Metamorphosis,” Jackson’s shows will start May 17 and will run until August 10. Jackson is the youngest member of the iconic Jackson family and the show will showcase her life in the public eye, including her issues with self-esteem while growing up with super-famous siblings who reached superstar status like herself. Her Glastonbury performance will be between her Vegas shows.

Jackson’s last performance in the U.K. was in 2011 during her “Number Ones: Up Close & Personal” tour, where she played a stint of shows at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London. She was due to return in 2016 on her “Unbreakable” tour but the dates got canceled. This festival slot will be her first performance in the U.K. in eight years.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Cyrus explained she is still working on her upcoming album, but her Smilers can expect to hear something new from it by the summer. Her latest single is 2018’s disco-country inspired “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart,” which is a collaboration with British producer Mark Ronson. The single has become a global top 10 smash. This appearance at the legendary festival might hear Cyrus perform her new tracks.

Miley’s upcoming album release will become her seventh studio album. In her career, Miley has had three albums go to number one in the U.S. — Meet Miley Cyrus, Breakout, and Bangerz. Her last release Younger Now went top 5 and included the platinum hit single “Malibu.”

Her career kickstarted when she played the role of Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel hit show of the same name. The American musical comedy had four seasons starting in 2006.

Glastonbury has said that more acts and attractions across more than 100 stages are still to be announced.