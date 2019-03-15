Michael Jackson-Inspired Collection Pulled From Louis Vuitton Line

A collection of clothing inspired by the late Michael Jackson has been pulled from the Louis Vuitton line after the singer was accused of child sexual abuse in the controversial HBO documentary Leaving Neverland. The fashion house’s autumn/winter 2019 collection stated, according to The Guardian, that it will no longer produce any of the pieces that directly reference the performer.

The January menswear show took place a week before the documentary’s premiere at Sundance.

In a statement provided to Women’s Wear Daily, Virgil Abloh, men’s artistic director at Vuitton remarked, “I am aware that in light of this documentary the show has caused emotional reactions. I strictly condemn any form of child abuse, violence or infringement against any human rights.”

“My intention for this show was to refer to Michael Jackson as a pop culture artist. It referred only to his public life that we all know and to his legacy that has influenced a whole generation of artists and designers.”

The collection was intended to be sold over the summer. These included, as reported by The Guardian, a pleated kilt-style garment inspired by Jackson’s “Remember the Time” video; a collection of flag-print pieces inspired by “We Are The World”; a jumper, hoodie, shirt, and trousers with cartoon figures from The Wiz; a T-shirt printed with an image of Jackson’s loafers and socks; and a jacket based on the three-zipper red version worn by Jackson in the video for “Beat It.”

WWD also noted that the Vuitton men’s show took place on January 17. Leaving Neverland premiered at Sundance on January 25. The documentary has further tarnished the legacy left behind by Michael Jackson.

Two of the film’s primary figures, Emmy-award winning choreographer Wade Robson and James Safechuck allege that Jackson sexually abused them beginning at the ages of 7- and 10-years-old, respectively.

Robson and Safechuck came forward for the documentary in the wake of today’s #TimesUp movement, which has allowed victims of sexual misconduct a safe arena to express any behavior directed toward them that was unwarranted or forced upon. Robson had previously testified in Jackson’s 2005 molestation trial that the singer never abused him. He revealed in the documentary that he felt he had to protect his relationship with Jackson, despite his allegations that the singer molested him on and off for a period of 10 years.

In 2018, Louis Vuitton hired Abloh as its first African-American artistic director of menswear, reported The New York Times. Prior to his work with the esteemed European fashion house, Abloh was the founder of the streetwear label Off-White and longtime creative director for rapper Kanye West.