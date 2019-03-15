John Stamos Shares Adorable Video Of Son Billy’s Baby Laughter For Fans Who ‘Just Need A Good Smile Right Now’

The 'Fuller House' star gives fans a reason to smile as sad news overshadows the Netflix series' fifth and final season.

Fuller House fans need a good smile right now, and John Stamos is giving it to them. The Netflix star has remained silent on the college admissions scandal that his TV wife, Lori Loughlin, is currently embroiled in, but he certainly lightened things up for sad Fuller House fans with his latest Instagram post.

Stamos, who is best known for his role as Jesse Katsopolis on the classic ABC comedy Full House and its Netflix spinoff Fuller House, posted an adorable video of his 11-month-old son, Billy, to Instagram. In the too-cute clip, which you can see below, Stamos makes silly noises while his baby boy bursts into infectious laughter,

“Why is that so funny?” Stamos asks his sweet son. “That’s not even a fake laugh! You just like laughing, don’t you?”

Stamos, who welcomed his son Billy with wife Caitlyn McHugh last April, captioned the video with the disclaimer that it was for fans and friends who “just need a good smile right now.” Many followers took John’s caption to be a reference to his longtime pal Lori Loughlin’s alleged involvement in the Operation Varsity Blues admissions scandal that is currently rocking top universities across the country.

Loughlin has deleted her social media accounts amid allegations that she and her designer husband, Mossimo Guilliani, paid $500,000 to get their daughters Bella and Olivia Jade into the University of Southern California amid false pretenses. But according to People, Stamos’ video didn’t go unnoticed by fellow Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, who posted the comment, “I definitely needed this right now.”

You can see John Stamos adorable video of baby Billy laughing below.

Stamos starred on Full House with Candace Cameron Bure from 1987 to 1995. Loughlin, who played his wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, joined the cast in 1988 and remained a series regular throughout the original run of the show. The three stars reunited for the Netflix Fuller House reboot, which is set to return for a fifth and final season later this year. It has not been announced if Loughlin will continue on the series, but it remains unclear whether she would be able to keep her job on the Netflix hit. Loughlin has already been fired from her Hallmark series, Where Calls the Heart, amid the college bribery scandal.

Off-camera, John Stamos and his Fuller House co-stars have maintained their friendship. Shortly after baby Billy was born last spring, Lori Loughlin was pictured with fellow Fuller House star Bob Saget as they smiled sweetly at Stamos’ newborn son during a visit at his home.

Loughlin also told Us Weekly she was ecstatic when Stamos texted her the news that he and Caitlyn were expecting a baby.

“I’m so happy for him,” Loughlin told Us of her Full House husband. “They’ve wanted this. They wanted this baby. He’s wanted to have a child for a long time. So I’m so happy for them. I’m so happy he’s going to be a dad. He’s going to be a great dad. He’s always been good with kids. “